What to Do in Portland (Jan. 14-20, 2026)

GO: Incite: Queer Readers Read

Literary Arts’ bimonthly reading series Incite: Queer Writers Read is a quintessential Portland lit event built around conversation, connection and greater understanding between the queer community and Portland’s literary community at large. This month’s theme is “Invitation,” and the featured readers are Brody Parrish Craig, Milo Muise and Jaye Nasir. Drop in to this reading, hosted by Vinnie Kinsella and Jennifer Perrine, to get a direct line to the hottest new authors previewing their newest works in one of the most prestigious lit spaces in the city.

Literary Arts, 716 SE Grand Ave., literary-arts.org. 7 pm Wednesday, Jan. 14. Free. All ages.

GO: Livin’ the American Dream

Telltale is a monthly storytelling event featuring comedians, musicians, artists, performers, authors and others telling stories under a selected narrative curated by Telltale producers. This month, we’ll see Portland’s top tellers riffing on the theme, “Livin’ the American Dream.” Because—real talk—when the realities of the darkest timeline begin to cloud your vision, the cure is community commiseration. What else is there, right?

Queen Jane Studios, 7051 SE 78th Ave., telltalepdx.com. 7:30 pm Thursday, Jan. 15. $13–$18. All ages.

GO: Fan Expo

Self-proclaimed nerds across the Pacific Northwest gather to celebrate all manner of comics, sci-fi, horror, anime, gaming, cosplay and pockets of niche fandom at this sprawling convention—so if you’re aware this is more than you can possibly absorb in one day, and you’re truly about this life, maybe get the weekend pass. This year’s fandango features celeb guests Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Cary Elwes and Cassandra Peterson, to name a few.

Oregon Convention Center, 777 NE Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., fanexpohq.com. 3–8 pm Friday, 10 am–7 pm Saturday, 10 am–5 pm Sunday, Jan. 16–18. $89–$300. All ages.

GO: Pants on Fire

Arguably Portland’s wildest and most interactive comedy and storytelling show, Pants on Fire lights up the historic White Eagle Hotel & Saloon with two shows: the family-friendly early show and the Pants on Fire filthy, freaky late show. Either way, you’ll hear eight of the Northwest’s premier storytellers, comedians, artists, writers, celebrities and musicians (including ME!) tell some of the most outrageous, hard-to-believe, 100% true stories you’ve ever heard. The hook? One of our storytellers will be lying to your face, and it’s up to the audience to decipher the truth from the tall tale.

White Eagle Saloon, 836 N Russell St., mcmenamins.com. 6 pm Saturday, Jan. 17. $20. All ages.

DRINK: Cornelius Pass Roadhouse Wassail Cider Fest

“Wassail” is an early English toast to good health often associated with plentiful alcohol and lively celebration. The purpose of wassailing is to awaken the cider apple trees and scare away evil spirits to ensure a good harvest. But in traditional McMenamins parlance, it pretty much just means “cider party.” This festival features a vast array of Northwest cider houses, including pours by Edgefield, Alchemy, Bauman’s, Ilwaco and Portland Cider—plus live music, folk dancing, distillery tours and a costume contest. Pro tip: Wear a costume of bright colors with medieval flair.

Cornelius Pass Roadhouse, 4045 NE Cornelius Pass Road, Hillsboro, mcmenamins.com. 2:30 pm Saturday, Jan. 17. $48–$53. 21+.

GO: Monster Rally

Millennial easy-listening project Monster Rally is the brainchild of Ted Feighan, the audiophile extraordinaire crafting sleek, beachy trip-hop tracks from the infinite stacks of his vast and diverse—yet exclusively groovy—record collection. The result is a unique blend of hip-hop, exotica and tropicalia that is both lo-fi meditative and toe-tapping twerk music. Prepare to either aura farm on your own or buss down with the crowd depending on your mood.

Mississippi Studios, 3939 N Mississippi Ave., mississippistudios.com. 7 pm Sunday, Jan. 18. $26. 21+.

GO: MLK Day Brunch

Each year, Urban League of Portland’s MLK Day Brunch brings together elected officials, community leaders, advocates, and community members to celebrate Dr. King’s vision and recommit to action that advances justice and equity. This year’s program features a community breakfast, reflections and a call to action inspired by Dr. King’s life and work.

Oregon Convention Center, 777 NE Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., ulpdx.org. 11 am Monday, Jan. 19. Waiting list open. All ages.