Whether You’re Kinky or Kink-Curious, There’s a Portland Event for You

Ready to get involved in the Portland kink scene, or curious to learn about BDSM? Here are some upcoming events you won’t want to miss!

Save the Date: KinkFest 2026

This annual three-day conference celebrates BDSM, fetish, and leather communities. KinkFest offers more than 50 educational classes as well as play spaces. With classes and workshops for everyone from experienced kink players to beginners. Tickets are on sale now and sell out quickly. Portland Expo Center, 2060 N Marine Drive, kinkfest.org. April 3–5.

Ongoing Events

Bad Girls

A Portland leather and BDSM community group for women and gender-expansive individuals, Bad Girls hosts community workshops and educational events as well as play parties and munches. pdxbadgirls.net

Bad Girls Munch

Munches are casual public social gatherings where people can meet, get information, and build connections in a nonplay, nonsexual environment.

Escape Bar & Grill, 9004 NE Sandy Blvd., pdxbadgirls.net. 7–9 pm second Tuesdays.

Bad Girls BDSM Discussion Group

Want to dive deeper into kink? Bad Girls hosts monthly educational discussion groups for women and gender-expansive people interested in kink. Check out pdxbadgirls.net for future discussion group themes. McMenamins Kennedy School, 5736 NE 33rd Ave, pdxbadgirls.net. 7–9 pm third Fridays.

Sub Rosa Social

Connect with local community members to learn more about Sub Rosa events and classes. This femme and femmedom-led social gathering is open to all.

Wayfinder Beer, 304 SE 2nd Ave., subrosapdx.com. Third Wednesdays.

Upcoming Events

FEB. 1

The Art of Pickup Play with Ms. J

This discussion the art of pickup play, hosted by the 28-year-old Portland Leather Alliance, will address topics like: defining the types of of scenes you like and dislike; figuring out what type of play appeals to you and your partners; and how to establish limits and safewords for play. This online workshop is place to learn how to connect, communicate, and set up a scene with new and different partners. Hosted on Zoom by the Portland Leather Alliance, portlandleather.org. 3–5 pm.

FEB. 3

Service That Actually Serves US with Lee Harrington

Dominants and submissives of all experience levels are encouraged to join this virtual workshop about giving and receiving with guest teacher Lee Harringon. Participants will work through exercises on establishing what service they really want, what they are able to give, and what drives them. Virtual class organized by Sub Rosa PDX, subrosapdx.com. 7–9 pm.

FEB. 5

FemDom Boot Camp by Natasha Strange and Viola Parker

This in-person coached play party hosted by Sub Rosa is for women and nonbinary people at the early stages of exploring and seeking confidence to develop their dominant power. For more information, visit subrosapdx.com. Location announced to ticketholders 24 hours before event, subrosapdx.com. 7–10 pm.