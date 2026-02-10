This Valentine’s Day, Skip the Prix Fixe and Take the Plunge Instead

Whether you’re celebrating with a partner or pals—or looking for a family-friendly outing—Portland’s hot tub/cold plunge spas and saunas are a great way to recharge, reconnect and warm up this winter.

Cascada

The Sanctuary at Cascada offers the right kind of silent treatment.

The below-ground spa is home to four pools (hot, temperate, cold and mineral), a sauna and a steam room. All are illuminated by low, violet lights and soundtracked with soothing instrumental music. Most notably, it’s conversation- and phone-free.

For Cascada executive vice president Danya Feltzin, the decision to make that space quiet was very intentional. “Silence and presence are becoming increasingly rare, yet are essential to nervous system regulation and real rest,” Feltzin says. “Once people surrender to the quiet, something shifts. People leave feeling restored, rather than overstimulated.” He sees it not as restriction, but rather as a container where guests can disconnect from their day-to-day lives and really turn inward.

That’s not to say you can’t connect at Cascada, either. The plant- and light-filled atrium pool at ground level has plush lounge chairs for pairs, off-set glass rooms for groups to gather, and outdoor fire pits nearby. “Nature is not a backdrop here,” Feltzin says. “It’s a participant in the experience. Every element, from the architecture and materials to the soundscape is designed to support well-being.”

Spa guests can also book services like massages or facials. Soon, you will also be able to order food to the spa from the upcoming all-day restaurant, Forbidden Fruit. The gym is also sleek and streamlined—and available at monthly rates.

“Cascada is not just for special occasions,” Feltzin says. “It’s meant to be part of people’s regular rhythm. At its core, it’s a space to reconnect with yourself, others and nature.” 1150 NE Alberta St., 503-227-22332, cascada.me. 7 am–9 pm Sunday and Monday, 11 am–9 pm Tuesday, 7 am–9 pm Wednesday and Thursday, 7 am–10 pm Friday and Saturday.

Guss

When you take a steam at Guss, the cold plunge that follows is nature-made.

The mobile cedar sauna sets up shop every weekend at Sellwood Riverfront Park or Cathedral Park. Guests sit in the hot heat before cooling off in the Willamette River itself. For owner Josh Gordon, this connection to a natural body of water was the ultimate goal. “It’s actually pronounced ‘geese’ because birds migrate towards warmth in the winter,” he says. “We want to activate along the river during a time of year when it’s harder to enjoy these outdoor spaces.”

Gordon came up with the idea for Guss after a sailing trip in Baja. “I knew I needed to create a space that allowed for everyday connection to nature, water and community.” He sets up shop along the river’s edge, rain or shine. He also takes his sauna on the road. Gordon has partnered with buzzy businesses like woo-woo, Landdd and Duality on custom pop-up events. These group activities play into the social nature of Guss, too.

”Guss is not a silent spa sauna,” Gordon says. “So, a date at Guss is always a good idea. It breaks the mold of a typical coffee, bar or restaurant meetup and is an adventurous experience.”

Gordon has seen friendships form in the sauna, too. “You share the experience with others, whether you come alone or with a date. People chat, but there’s no pressure.”

If you prefer a private experience, guests can reserve the whole sauna for a premium rate. Some friends even book it monthly, to make the sauna/cold plunge a routine meetup.

“It’s most beneficial as a ritual,” Gordon says, “not a rare treat.” 1211 SE Oaks Park Way, instagram.com/guss.sauna. 8 am–2 pm Saturday and Sunday.

McMenamins Kennedy School

Swimming outside doesn’t always sound fun in the winter, but the Kennedy School pool makes a compelling case for it.

It looks almost cartoonishly like an oasis. Terra-cotta, deep blue and emerald green tiles encase the outdoor shower and heated pool; palm trees dot the perimeter. It’s hard to believe such a place exists in Northeast Portland.

“It reflects what McMenamins does best, taking historic spaces and reimagining them into places where people can gather and relax,” says Renee Rank Ignacio, marketing director at McMenamins. “Our goal is to encourage people to use these spaces as part of their neighborhood or their getaway experience, not as something out of reach.”

The big draw: Taking a dip costs only $10. Even better, it’s free for neighbors or hotel guests. Given the low price tag, the pool can get busy on weekends. But reservations are required and meted out throughout the day to help with crowd control. It’s a convivial medley of couples chatting in quiet corners, kids splashing in the shallows, and friends cheering for each other’s birthdays. It’s a McMenamins, after all, so drinking is allowed. In the main part of the hotel, bartenders can be seen pulling pints into plastic cups for guests to take poolside. Or pool guests can head to the pub after their swim for a full meal.

“You really can spend a whole day here,” Rank Ignacio says. “There’s something especially appealing about a warm soak when it’s chilly out.” 5736 NE 33rd Ave., 503-249-3983, mcmenamins.com/kennedy-school. 10:30 am–7:30 pm daily.