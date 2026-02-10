What to Do in Portland (Feb. 11–17, 2026)

GO: Lady Killers: Galentine’s Day Show

Prolific comic-about-town Devan Daily and 2025 Funniest Five winner Ally J Ward host a night of femme-, queer- and trans-focused comedy by some of the best comics in the Northwest and (cue trumpets) absolutely no straight men onstage. (They are, however, welcome to hang in the audience as long as they don’t act up.) This lineup will feature Lindsey Anderson, Ameerah Sanders, Meghan Cherry, Babs Holm, and Billie Manton. Show Bar, 1300 SE Stark St., revolutionhall.com. 7 pm Wednesday, Feb. 11. $13.50. 21+.

GO: My Petty Valentine

The days leading up to Valentine’s Day are littered with sappy, insincere romantic events; instead, rebel against the commodification of romance and come to Badlands to watch some of your favorite local drag icons perform in what is undoubtedly the pettiest Valentine’s celebration in Portland. Headlined by Revry’s King of Drag Season 1 winner, the sultry, seductive, and hilarious King Molasses. Badlands, 110 NW Broadway, badlandsportland.com. 8 pm Thursday, Feb. 12. $20. 21+.

GO: Rose City Circus Presents Valentine

Rose City Circus teams up with the all-acoustic vintage swing/jazz band Trashcan Joe, playing original music on homemade instruments (often featuring something called a “trashcanjo”) to present a vintage-themed night of lurve, laughs, gasps, and swoons with an appropriately romantical program featuring the Northwest’s finest acrobats, aerialists, jugglers, and movement artists. Grab a partner—romantic, platonic, or otherwise—and settle in for one of two unforgettable nights of sweet circus mayhem. Alberta Rose Theater, 3000 NE Alberta St., albertarosetheatre.com. 7:30 pm Friday and Saturday, Feb. 13 and 14. $25–$61. All ages with guardian.

PLANT: Urban Forestry Valentine’s Day Tree Planting at Cherry Blossom Park

Whatever you think of Valentine’s Day, Earth is and will always be your mother, and you should be very in love with her. Give her flowers to show her how much you care with this grounding, community-building, tree-planting event. All tools and materials will be provided. And cross your fingers that Mother returns the gift with some sunny weather. Cherry Blossom Park, 9801 SE Harrison St., portland.gov. 9 am Saturday, Feb. 14. Free.

GO: Andie Main and Riley McCarthy

In preparation for their newest comedy album, Portland’s Cocaine Yogi, aka Andie Main (host and producer of popular comedy events O69 Bingo and Scary Stories), brings an hour of new material to White Eagle for a test run with good buddy and fellow comedian Riley McCarthy. Come through and influence what might be the rising star’s breakout set, or at the very least have a beer (or mocktail—we don’t know your life) and some heartfelt, gut-punchy laughs. White Eagle, 836 N Russell St., mcmenamins.com. 7 pm Sunday, Feb. 15. $15. 21+.

GO: NW Black Comedy Festival

Recognized by The New York Times as one of the best Black History Month events in the country, the NW Black Comedy Festival returns to Curious Comedy for its eighth year in production. Produced by Dirty Angel Entertainment, this year’s fest is bigger and Blacker than ever, featuring more than 60 comedians, four nights of improv, and 16 showcases in just seven nights, starting Monday, Feb. 16. Curious Comedy Theater, 5225 NE Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., nwblackcomedyfest.com. See website for showtimes, Feb. 16–22. $22–$37. 21+.

EAT: Jade Rabbit and Veganizer: Lunar New Year Banquet

Start the year of the Fire Horse off with a curated six-course banquet featuring meat-free renditions of traditional and celebratory delicacies that the team at Jade Rabbit and Veganizer grew up with, such as crystal skin dumplings, vegan shark fin soup, tangyuan, nian gao, and 8 Treasures (a combination of dishes, each representing either health, wealth, vitality, fertility, luck, wisdom, or money) served family style. Jade Rabbit, 2304 SE Belmont St., jaderabbitpdx.com. 6 pm Monday, Feb. 16. $75.

GO: Portland Mardi Gras Parade

Hosted by the Mysti Krewe of Nimbus, the Portland Mardi Gras Parade features marching bands, entertainers, art, and vibrant cultural celebration for the whole family. See 2026 Grand Marshal saxophone superstar Reggie Houston, as well as The Beat Goes On marching band, Portland Samba Band Brazilian percussion ensemble, River City Riot, a NOLA-inspired party brass band, and DTW Street Band, and many more. Bonus family side quest: Before the parade, join the Kid’s Costume Pageant at Luke’s Frame Shop on North Albina Avenue at 5:45 pm, then join the parade as it passes down Mississippi Avenue from Skidmore to Fremont streets. North Mississippi Avenue, portlandmardigras.com. 7 pm Tuesday, Feb. 17. Free.