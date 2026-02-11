Ilia “Quad God” Malinin Weighs in On Demolition of Lloyd Center Ice Rink

The Quad God has spoken. Or at least linked.

Figure skater Ilia “Quad God” Malinin just weighed in to oppose the forthcoming demolition of the Lloyd Center ice rink. On Feb. 10, Malinin posted an image to his Instagram stories that says “PLZ help save our rink!!” and a link to a Change.org petition called “Save the Lloyd Center Ice Rink.”

The connection to the local ice rink debate seems to have come through Portland’s Samuel Mindra, who is also on Team USA competing in figure skating. Mindra posted the same plea to his Instagram stories.

Mindra was born in Beaverton and coaches at Lloyd Center ice rink, according to news reports. The 22-year-old athlete also linked to an Instagram reel created by Sanisa Mahuttanathanee, which is about her son’s skating lessons and competitions at the rink. “This is more than a rink—it’s our home. Don’t let it end here. Save Lloyd Center Ice Rink!" Mahuttanathanee writes in the video.

She was shocked to see her videos make it to Team USA. She didn’t have any special connection or strategy to make it happen, she says, and just made the post because the Lloyd rink means so much to her family and the Portland skating community, Mahuttanathanee says.

“Seeing the ‘Quad God’ himself advocate for saving Lloyd was definitely surreal,” Mahuttanathanee says. “I was surprised, excited, and honestly really grateful. It felt validating to see someone at that level recognize how important local rinks are. Facilities like Lloyd are where so many skaters begin. They’re the foundation of the sport.” (Notably, Tonya Harding, who competed in the 1992 and 1994 Olympics before pleading guilty to impeding prosecution related to an assault on teammate Nancy Kerrigan, famously learned to ice skate in a Portland-area mall. That rink, which was situated at Clackamas Town Center, is no longer, though the mall is still standing.)

“More than anything, I hope the attention helps highlight how vital community ice rinks are, not just for competitive athletes but for families, kids, and anyone who finds joy on the ice,” Mahuttanathanee adds.

The master plans for a new Lloyd district presented at a city design commission hearing last week do not include a permanent ice rink, but developer Urban Renaissance Group is planning for a seasonal ice rink on the property. URG announced that the Lloyd Center mall, including the ice rink, will close by year’s end.