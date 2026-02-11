The Little Cart feels like it shouldn’t exist—not in 2026, not in a city. But when the weather is fair, an extremely photogenic red pushcart with a cheerful striped umbrella appears on the sidewalk of the Woodstock neighborhood in Southeast Portland. The cart is loaded down with baked goods, such as waffles, cookies, muffins, mini-loaves and granola, all available via cash or Venmo on the honor system. Woodstock resident and home baker Maile Baures opened The Little Cart in June 2024 to “bring a little extra sweetness to the neighborhood,” she says.

It operates seasonally with no set hours, and the only way to find out about it is either through Baures’ Instagram account or happenstance. That’s part of the appeal.

Because The Little Cart feeds Woodstock neighbors on the honor system. The Little Cart (Maile Baures)

“The Little Cart felt like a fun, slightly unexpected way to bring neighbors together,” Baures writes WW in an email from France. “Hearing the ‘oohs’ and ‘ahhs’ from kids and adults alike honestly makes my day.”

The logistics: Baures does not advertise the address of The Little Cart, but customers can DM her at @the_littlecart on Instagram for its location and hours. The cart is run, legally, like a lemonade stand—it operates under the Oregon Department of Agriculture’s “cottage food” exemption, which means Baures can sell baked goods as long as she stays under a five-figure annual sales limit.

Yes, a baked good occasionally disappears from the cart without payment. But a far larger problem has been the Woodstock squirrels. The animals have developed a taste for Baures’ granola, which is loaded with pecans, almonds and dried fruit. Baures has tried a variety of containers to keep the tiny thieves out of the stash (that would still allow customers in), but to no avail. “They’re clever, curious and determined,” Baures says.

Granola is now a special-order item through the Instagram account.

“Honestly, this has been my biggest challenge,” Baures says. “If anyone has squirrel-proof ideas, I’m all ears.”