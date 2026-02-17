What to Do in Portland (Feb. 18–24, 2026)

GO: The Absolute Worst Love Story

The Absolute Worst is an interactive, open-mic comedy-storytelling show in which members of the audience face off against three professional comedian-storytellers to find out who can lay claim to having lived the worst love story ever, with both fabulous and terrible prizes at stake. Novice tellers: If you have an absolutely terrible love story to share, you might walk away with the evening’s grand prize—which is apparently something fabulous, so prepare yourself. White Eagle Saloon, 836 N Russell St., mcmenamins.com. 8 pm Wednesday, Feb 18. $11. 21+.

WATCH: Wild & Scenic Film Festival

Since 1996, Willamette Riverkeeper’s mission has been to protect, restore and celebrate the Willamette River. This festival was started to commemorate the “wild and scenic” status for 39 miles of the South Yuba River. This year’s curated film selections spotlight joy, community, and the shared stewardship of our waterways across the Pacific Northwest and beyond. Bonus: All proceeds benefit Willamette Riverkeeper. Hollywood Theatre, 4122 NE Sandy Blvd., hollywoodtheatre.org. 7:30 pm Thursday, Feb 19. $15–$20.

GO: Big Feelings Baby Preview

Backfence presents this fundraising preview showcase in support of one of WW’s Funniest Five 2026 winners, Ash Allen, and their forthcoming one-person show, “Big Feelings Baby,” with bonus on-the-mic support from local story superstars Frayn Masters, Andrew Dixon, and Arlo Weierhauser. Bring tissues for both laughing tears and feeling tears, and also be prepared to possibly howl at the moon. Framework, 1629 SE 10th Ave., backfencestorytelling.com. 7 pm Friday, Feb 20. $20–$400. All ages.

DRINK: Zwickelmania

More than 50 breweries are participating in Zwickelmania 2026, named for the sample port found on German fermentation vessels. Aficionados can find Zwickelmania participants at their local pubs, or they can visit the Zwickelmania website to locate some new-to-them breweries to audition. And Zwickelmania is more than steins filled directly from the zwickel; the fest also features beer releases, exclusive brewery tours, opportunities to meet actual brewers, lectures, and even food and beer pairings for the beer sommeliers in the chat. See website for a list of paricipating pubs, bars and breweries statewide; oregoncraftbeer.org. Saturday, Feb. 21. 21+.

GO: Cringe

Performance artist Ashley Yang-Thompson and author Jaydra Johnson lead this cutting-edge, experimental collaborative presentation on the (exceedingly millennial) concept of “Cringe.” This show features a collaborative presentation that employs images, video, and readings to trace the development of cringe as a way of life and the apogee of artistic expression. Featuring musical guest Alex Wilson. Tomorrow Theater, 3530 SE Division St., tomorrowtheater.org. 4 pm Saturday, Feb 21. $15.

GO: A Conversation With Visual Artist Nick Cave

An afternoon with acclaimed artist Nick Cave, featuring a lecture, music, and hands-on artmaking as part of Miller Family Free Day, invites audiences of all ages to engage with Cave’s expansive artistic practice through his piece on view in Conductions: Black Imaginings II. The program will also feature a live conversation with the artist, moderated by Rukaiyah Adams, CEO of the 1803 Fund. Kridel Grand Ballroom at the Portland Art Museum, 1119 SW Park Ave., portlandartmuseum.org. 2 pm Sunday, Feb 22. Free with reservation.

GO: Black History Month Market and Celebration

This year’s second annual Black History Month Market and Celebration will be hosted by local culture makers radio DJ Tra’Renee and hip-hop impresario Cool Nutz at Tigard’s impressively huge The Practice Facility training compound, with sounds by celebrity DJ O.G.ONE and live performances by Wavyjosef, Juma Blaq, and special guest Speaker Minds, as well as face painting, a free library, basketball, and other fun family entertainment. Food provided by It’s a Vibe Catering with W(H)EALTHY juices from PlantboysPDX. The Practice Facility, 14655 SW 72nd Ave., Tigard, tigard-or.gov. 3 pm Sunday, Feb. 22. Free.

WATCH: Malcolm X

Revisit this classic for BHM, courtesy of Academy Theater. In case you missed it, Malcolm X was a groundbreaking and visionary Spike Lee film based on the civil rights leader’s compelling and complex autobiography, starring Denzel Washington as the iconic Malcolm, tracing his journey of empowerment, from a childhood riven by white-supremacist violence to a life of petty crime to his conversion to Islam and rebirth as a fearless fighter for Black liberation. And couldn’t we all use a model of principled resistance, just as a treat? Academy Theater, 7818 SE Stark St., academytheaterpdx.com. 6:30 pm Tuesday, Feb 24. $7 - $9.50. Tomorrow Theater, 3530 SE Division St., tomorrowtheater.org, 6 pm Sunday, Feb. 22. $15. Hollywood Theatre, 4122 NE Sandy Blvd., 503-493-1128, hollywoodtheatre.org, 1 pm Saturday, Feb. 21 and Sunday, Feb. 22. All screenings 13+.