Binks Knows When You Peep Under a Skirt

The contraption is the brainchild of Binks co-owner Justin Youngers and the late Joe “Tap” Canich, who came in every Thursday at noon to clean the lines in Binks’ taps.

By Anthony Effinger
Binks Binks (Chris Nesseth)

There’s a small, wooden woman in one of the bathrooms at Binks, and when you lift her hinged skirt, a magnetic sensor activates a light that tells everyone in the bar about your peeping. The contraption is the brainchild of Binks co-owner Justin Youngers and the late Joe “Tap” Canich, who came in every Thursday at noon to clean the lines in Binks’ taps (hence the nickname). Canich was a tinkerer. He once made a game that required bar patrons to run a metal eyelet along a curvy, electrified steel rod without touching it. They called it the “Sobriety Test.” Canich died in 2013, but his spirit is renewed every time Youngers recharges the battery in “Lift-the-Skirt Girl” or repaints her outfit because someone has drawn something obscene on her.

2715 NE Alberta St., #2717

Anthony Effinger writes about the intersection of government, business and non-profit organizations for Willamette Week. A Colorado native, he has lived in Portland since 1995. Before joining Willamette Week, he worked at Bloomberg News for two decades, covering overpriced Montana real estate and billionaires behaving badly.

