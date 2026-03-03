Binks Knows When You Peep Under a Skirt

There’s a small, wooden woman in one of the bathrooms at Binks, and when you lift her hinged skirt, a magnetic sensor activates a light that tells everyone in the bar about your peeping. The contraption is the brainchild of Binks co-owner Justin Youngers and the late Joe “Tap” Canich, who came in every Thursday at noon to clean the lines in Binks’ taps (hence the nickname). Canich was a tinkerer. He once made a game that required bar patrons to run a metal eyelet along a curvy, electrified steel rod without touching it. They called it the “Sobriety Test.” Canich died in 2013, but his spirit is renewed every time Youngers recharges the battery in “Lift-the-Skirt Girl” or repaints her outfit because someone has drawn something obscene on her.

