During Pandemic Shutdowns, Fire on the Mountain’s Fremont Bathrooms Got Trippy

Come for the wings, stay for the technicolor nightmare fuel. Fire on the Mountain’s Cully location has two single-stall restrooms; the one that caught our attention looks like the kind of drug experience your middle school health teacher warned you about. The bathroom was painted by two artists: EYEBROC and Happy Fangs. In 2020, when the bathrooms were painted, Happy Fangs was a prolific Portland street artist. He asked that we quote him only under his nom d’art, though he now owns a tattoo parlor, retail shop and gallery in Montavilla also called Happy Fangs. (EYEBROC has left Portland, Happy Fangs says.) When FOTM approached the two artists about bathroom art, restaurants were closed due to COVID; the artists were given keys and creative freedom to paint whatever they wanted. The mural’s bears—a monstrous, many-eyed rendering of the Grateful Dead’s marching bears—were designed by yet another Portland street artist, Sneezington Shitz, Happy Fangs says. Both artists were aware FOTM takes inspiration from the Dead, but neither was super familiar with the band’s work. So they just leaned into a super-trippy aesthetic. “The drips coming down from the ceiling, we didn’t even think of that until we started,” Happy Fangs says. “We just kind of went in there and then made it up as we went.”

3443 NE 57th Ave.