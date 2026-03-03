The Star Theater’s Backstage Toilet Sits Atop a Stairway

Some pictures must speak for themselves. Whoever made the threateningly aura’d bathroom that Star Theater’s manager, Jonesey, calls the “Stairway to Hell,” they are far in the past. “It’s a red-lit 10 steps up to the toilet,” Jonesey says. “You’re literally on the throne, in a wild bathroom with an old ’60s toilet.” From the basement green room for the century-old former burlesque house, touring bands can walk the lonely steps up a narrow hallway to find relief atop a lofty and spartan perch that’s crests directly beneath the Old Town music venue’s stage. This apparently makes for head-ringing bass when a band is playing. The toilet is now also immortalized in song. When Norwegian black metal icon Mortiis recorded a double album of “dungeon synth” at the Enchanted Forest and Star Theater in 2023, the dungeon pictured on the album’s back cover was in fact the Star Theater bathroom.

13 NW 6th Ave.