The Star Theater’s Backstage Toilet Sits Atop a Stairway

Norwegian black metal band Mortiis featured the Star Theater’s bathroom on an album’s back cover.

By Matthew Korfhage
Some pictures must speak for themselves. Whoever made the threateningly aura’d bathroom that Star Theater’s manager, Jonesey, calls the “Stairway to Hell,” they are far in the past. “It’s a red-lit 10 steps up to the toilet,” Jonesey says. “You’re literally on the throne, in a wild bathroom with an old ’60s toilet.” From the basement green room for the century-old former burlesque house, touring bands can walk the lonely steps up a narrow hallway to find relief atop a lofty and spartan perch that’s crests directly beneath the Old Town music venue’s stage. This apparently makes for head-ringing bass when a band is playing. The toilet is now also immortalized in song. When Norwegian black metal icon Mortiis recorded a double album of “dungeon synth” at the Enchanted Forest and Star Theater in 2023, the dungeon pictured on the album’s back cover was in fact the Star Theater bathroom.

Matthew Korfhage has lived in St. Louis, Chicago, Munich and Bordeaux, but comes from Portland, where he makes guides to the city and writes about food, booze and books. He likes the Oxford comma but can't use it in the newspaper.

