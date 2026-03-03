Yamhill Pub Bathrooms Are Worthy of Thatcher-Era Glasgow

My editor sent me to Yamhill Pub because I have OCD, with certain germs as my demon (“Anthony Takes a Trip,” WW, Sept. 17, 2025). I’ve been doing exposure therapy, confronting things that scare me and trying not to respond. The “Yammi” has what might be the most frightening bathrooms in town. They are bombed-out graffiti bunkers worthy of Glasgow, Scotland, circa Margaret Thatcher. I went in at noon on Sunday because it’s a day-drinking kind of place (no windows). Andy, the bartender, said it was usually bad for the janitor when someone careened in and went straight to the bathroom, so I ordered a Bushmills, up, no chaser to assure him I was in control of my organs. I’m here to tell you that the bathrooms aren’t as bad as they look. They’re splattered with graffiti, not vomit, or worse. It was clear from the damp streaks that someone had mopped every surface of the whole bar within the hour, maybe even the walls. For exposure therapy, maybe I’ll go back late on a Saturday night. I’m sure things are more contaminated by then.

223 SW Yamhill St.