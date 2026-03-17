What to Do In Portland (March 18-24, 2026)

GO: OMSI After Dark: Brain Storm

For this installment of After Dark, vendors, speakers, and activities will all focus on the exploration of the structure and function of the brain, the mind, and the psyche. Guests can have a drink and wander the exhibits after hours. Interact with hands-on science experiments and enjoy live performances, local educational groups, and lectures OMSI, 1945 SE Water Ave., omsi.edu. 6 pm Wednesday, March 18. $27. 21+.

SEE: House of Danger Queer Wrestling Variety Show

This motley queer variety show features not only award-winning comedians, death drop-inspiring drag numbers, elusive and mysterious magic acts, but also six indestructible powerhouses wrestling for the ultimate title of House of Danger’s Undisputed Wrestling Champion/Monarch/Maybe Even Also God of the World. Swan Dive, 727 SE Grand Ave., swandiveportland.com. 8 pm Thursday, March 19. $15. 21+.

SEE: 7 Deadly Sins Presents: Pants on Fire at White Eagle

Eight of the Northwest’s premier storytellers, comedians, artists, writers, celebrities and musicians tell some of the most outrageous 100% true stories you’ve ever heard. But one of them is telling a big fat lie, and it’s up to the audience to decide who is the liar. If you can guess, you could win an overnight stay at Edgefield Winery. White Eagle Saloon, 836 N Russell St., mcmenamins.com. Family-friendly show at 6 pm, adult show at 9 pm Friday March 20. $11–$107. All ages; 21+ after 9 pm.

GO: Jacqueline Novak: 2026 Tour

Your favorite comedian’s favorite comedian Jacqueline Novak’s solo show Get On Your Knees was praised by The Hollywood Reporter as “one of the most intricately conceived and written specials I’ve ever watched.” And if her new material maintains that same energy (which was, indeed, life-alteringly funny and insightful), this will certainly be another generational work of comedy, story and performance that will undoubtedly blow minds as hard as her previous show. Aladdin Theater, 3017 SE Milwaukie Ave., aladdin-theater.com. 7 pm Saturday, March 21. $50–$74, 21+.

DO: Dear Sandy Volunteer Open House

Altruism on the air and community-building is the phrase on every Portlander’s lips—but for those with more than lip service to give, this free event invites real, community-minded people who have an interest in volunteering but might be overwhelmed by the sheer number of opportunities to come through and meet representatives of a handful of local organizations to see where they might fit in. Folks can even sign up to volunteer on the spot. Dear Sandy, 2800 NE Sandy Blvd., dearsandypdx.com. 6 pm Sunday, March 22. Free with reservation. 21+.

SEE: Grand Kyiv Ballet Presents: Snow White

That Chalamet kid can go ahead and film 1,000 more ping-pong movies, green-screen epics, and memorable SNL appearances, but none of them will ever deliver the magic of a timeless fairy tale brought to life onstage with beautiful choreography, vivid characters, and a performance the entire family will love, even the disaffected misanthropes. Set to the music of Polish composer Bogdan Pavlovsky. Newmark Theatre, 1111 SW Broadway, grandkyivballet.com.ua. 7 pm Monday, March 23. $37–$132.

HEAR: In Concert on Downtown’s Transit Mall: Cosacchi

Cosacchi is a Portland indie-rock band created by singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Conor Adams in 2020. Coasacchi’s distinctly American folk rock and jazz fusion ranges from laid-back talking songwriting, to high-energy, guitar-driven anthems. This event is part of downtown’s transit mall concert series, so come for Cosacchi and stay for the people watching, or vice versa; either way, it’s an elite way to spend an afternoon. Pioneer Courthouse Square, 701 SW 6th Ave., thesquarepdx.org. Noon Tuesday, March 24. Free.