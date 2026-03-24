What to Do in Portland (March 25–31, 2026)

DO: Divine Constraints: Tiny Collage-Making

The only thing better than making collages is making tiny collages. Dig into the Church of Art studio’s huge collection or bring your own collage bits and bobs for this two-and-a-half-hour evening workshop. Using papers of all kinds, old books, magazines, tissue paper, ink pens, markers, graphite, watercolor and colored pencils—along with glue, Mod Podge, gloss medium and matte medium—you can make a tiny collage to take home for your own wall. Light refreshments provided. Church of Art, 1801 NW Upshur St., #310, church-of-art.com. 5:30 pm Wednesday, March 25. Starts at $40.

GO: Scream Society PDX

Do you feel it? The need to scream as loud as possible, and erupt like a frustrated political volcano? Because if you do, you are not alone. In fact, there’s a whole posse of equally if not more frustrated Portlanders gathered at the waterfront ready to embrace your commensurate need to scream into the abyss—literally. The Scream Society is doing the beautifully chaotic work of organizing community around this epic release of screaming with others every Wednesday night. Gather at 6 pm on the Eastbank Esplanade between the North OMSI lot and the Hawthorne Bridge to link up and get all, or at least most, of your mother-effin’ screams out. Eastbank Esplanade between the North OMSI parking lot and the Hawthorne Bridge at Clay Street. Screaming commences at 6:10 pm Wednesday, March 25.

SEE: “Athena”

At a New York City fencing club, Athena and Mary Wallace are training for the Junior Olympics. They practice together, they compete against each other, they spend their lives together. They wish they were friends. Think platonic, G-rated Heated Rivalry—but for the youths. By award-winning playwright Gracie Gardner and following an acclaimed extended run in New York, Athena features actors Alannah Walker, Isabel McTighe, and Cora Beeman and is directed by Christine Freije. 21 Ten Theater, 2110 SE 10th Ave., 21ten.org. 7:30 pm Thursday, March 26. $5–$30.

SEE: “Big Feelings Baby”

Written and performed by storyteller, comedian and 2026 WW Funniest Fiver Ash Allen, Big Feelings Baby is a solo show about a shirtless, barefoot tomboy whose world is upended when she is sent away one summer and learns how different she is from other girls—and how those differences are things to hide. Through stories of love, life and loss, Allen’s show proves that big feelings must be howled at the moon; only then can you find not just your pack, but yourself. Framework, 1626 10th Ave., ashallen.co. 7 pm Friday and Saturday, 3 pm Sunday, March 27–29. $22–$50. 21+.

GO: Cosmic Princess Anime Rave

Don your best glow gear, cosplay, and futurepunk neon to come rave in Lola’s Room beneath McMenamins Crystal Ballroom where the theme for the night will be electric pink skies, cosmic moons, floating sakura petals, and the radiant energy of the Cosmic Princess herself. This event is for the K-pop, J-pop, hyperpop and future bass enthusiasts for whom PLUR is a culture and a costume (because cosplay). Lola’s Room under the Crystal Ballroom, 1332 W Burnside St., mcmenamins.com. 8 pm Friday, March 27. $22. 21+.

HEAR: Loeffler’s Lost Octet, Debussy and Schumann

Boston composer Charles Martin Loeffler’s stunning Octet vanished into the archives of the Library of Congress until it was rediscovered in 2020 by Chamber Music Northwest Protégé Project alumnus Graeme Steele Johnson. After a year reconstructing the score, an all-star ensemble will bring it back to life, alongside two masterpieces by Claude Debussy. Imagine the bragging rights one gets from being among the first audiences to experience this octet in more than 125 years. First Baptist Church, 909 SW 11th Ave., tickets@cmnw.org. 7:30 pm Saturday, March 28. $40.

SHOP: Trans Town PDX

Trans Town is Portland’s biggest Trans Day of Visibility celebration—a full day of trans joy, trans talent, and trans economic power. Shop over 20 trans and queer vendors. Connect with community organizations and trans-affirming service providers. Find resources for health care, housing, legal support, and more, including food, drinks, comedy, live music, and storytelling celebrating the community. The Redd on Salmon Street, 831 SE Salmon St., werqt.org. 2 pm Sunday, March 29. Free. All ages.

GO: Wooden Shoe Tulip Festival

If you haven’t already been, load up the compact SUV like a proper Portlander and head out to the outer rim to take a dozen selfies in the iconic sea of tulips that swath Woodburn’s Wooden Shoe Tulip Farm every spring. Now in its 42nd year, this is truly Oregon’s favorite springtime event, featuring hot air balloons, wine tastings, a specialty gift, food and craft market, children’s play area and, of course, endless photo opportunities. Wooden Shoe Tulip Farm, 33814 S Meridian Road, Woodburn, woodenshoe.com. 9 am Monday–Friday, 8 am weekends, through April 20. $14–$24, children under 12 free.