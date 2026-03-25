Yes, You Can Still Find a Burrito for $10 (or Less) in 2026 Portland

Once upon a time in the not so distant past, before Portland and much of the world got ravaged by pandemic, inflation, and bad politics, $10 burritos were as common as $5 pints of craft beer. All across town, you could live the salsa-soaked dream for a sawbuck or less. If you want to be shocked and depressed, take a look at old menu photos from your favorite burrito joint (or any restaurant for that matter) even five years ago, and you will see just how far we’ve come. Nowadays, budget-friendly burritos are elusive to say the least, but fear not, my frugal friends, as hope is not lost. The dream of the $10 burrito is still alive across Portland if you know where to look. By no means are these five places the only spots, but they are all deliciously worth seeking out.

A note on methodology: In my burrito quest, I focused on businesses that offer at least one burrito for $10. Some offer burritos that are less or more than that price point, however. Prices and research do not factor in delivery services, which often present mark-ups on their online menus. Lastly, I did not include breakfast burritos in my search as those are often at a lower price tier than normal burritos.

Asada burrito from Mi Burrito (Courtesy of Mi Burrito/Apple Photos Clean Up)

Mi Burrito

This St. Johns institution is beloved by locals and stands out both for the fact that its burritos are cheap and also for the sheer variety of offerings. Many places offer a small handful of variations that mostly come down to meat, cheese, rice, and beans, give or take a few ingredients. Mi Burrito goes big with over 30 options ranging from staples like asada and pollo to milanesa and chile verde. If you want to shell out an extra buck (I know, that will make your burrito more than $10), you can even try less common meats like lamb, cow head (cabeza), pork belly and tripe (tripa). Mi Burrito also offers a variety of beans (whole pinto, black, or refried), making it perhaps the Cadillac of the cheap burrito game.

819 N Lombard St., 503-289-2260, miburritopdx.com. 8 am–10 pm daily.

Mole Mole

The rainbow-sauced enchiladas at this Alberta Street staple have their own cult following, but if you are looking to fill up for a few dollars less, then you can’t go wrong with one of its $10 burritos. Served simple and fresh with your choice of meat, rice, beans, pico de gallo, and guacamole (which costs extra at many other spots), you simply cannot go wrong with the level of quality at Mole Mole. Also, if you live large, you should absolutely get your burrito smothered (wet) in the signature rich and complex mole sauce for a couple of bucks extra.

2231-2237 NE Alberta St., 503-498-1749, molemolepdx.com. 11 am–9 pm daily.

Rose City Burrito

Come for the gargantuan-size burritos priced at $10 or less, stay for the salsa bar that offers an impressive array of colors and spice levels to douse at your pleasure. Even seafood options like shrimp and fish are the same as meat options, and you can even transform your burrito into a golden fried chimichanga for a slight upcharge. It’s no wonder this spot is so beloved by the denizens of the Cully neighborhood and beyond.

6205 NE Prescott St., 503-206-4478. 8 am–9 pm Monday-Saturday, 8 am–7 pm Sunday.

La Favorita Mexican Food

Opened in 2025 and sharing a parking lot with a Plaid Pantry and a car wash, this unassuming food cart has some of the most affordable, no-frills burritos you will find in Portland. Like a lot of places I researched for this article, it does have spendier options that come with even more meat and items like fries (California style!). However, your classic meat, cheese, rice and beans comes in at $9.50, with meats like al pastor and asada that are super flavorful, and you really can’t go wrong. Freshly made creamy green and red salsas, make it a no-brainer. It’s also worth noting that they are rolled super tight and are not greasy, making them ideal for eating on the go if that’s your thing.

13505 SE Powell Blvd., 503-464-6437, lafavoritamexfood.com. 7 am–10 pm Monday–Saturday, 8 am–10 pm Sunday.

Smart Donkey

Remember those $5 beers I mentioned? Well, you can wash down your $10 burrito with them or an equally priced margarita at Smart Donkey during its daily happy hour from 3 to 5 pm or 8 to 9 pm. With its closest neighbors a Taco Bell, SuperDeluxe, and Burger King, competition for mouths is steep around this gateway to the Foster-Powell neighborhood. Normally, the burritos at Smart Donkey are on the spendy side, with even the breakfast burritos around $16. This makes its happy hour even more of a destination and the perfect opportunity to try chef Oswaldo Bibiano’s mouthwatering Michoacán style carnitas and Guerrero-style barbacoa as well as tasty vegetarian options like the mushroom-loaded Peak Forest and El Guapo with its pumpkin seed guacamole.

3420 SE 50th Ave., 971-544-7219, smartdonkeypdx.com. 11 am–9 pm daily.