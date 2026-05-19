What to Do in Portland, (May 20–26, 2026)

HEAR: Lunchtime Concert: Tualatin Valley OMTA

For more than 56 years, The Old Church has hosted free lunchtime concerts every first and third Wednesday of the month at noon. If you live, work, or luckily find yourself in the neighborhood on the day of the show, fill your celestial cup with an afternoon interlude featuring Oregon Music Teachers Association members performing a variety of classical piano music. The Old Church Concert Hall, 1422 SW 11th Ave., tocportland.org. Noon Wednesday, May 20. Free.

GO: Backfence Storytelling at Powell’s

Join Backfence in the iconic Pearl Room at Powell’s City of Books for an incredible evening of storytelling with a stellar cast of refined raconteurs, including WW Funniest Five winner Ash Allen and Speakeasy Storyclub producer Candice Rose. Produced and hosted by inimitable Backfence artistic director Frayn Masters. Bonus: There will be a full bar and a 15% discount on book sales for ticketholders. Powell’s City of Books, 1005 W Burnside St., backfencestorytelling.com. 7 pm Thursday, May 21. $14–$22. 16+.

GO: Void Tattoo Fest

Void Tattoo Fest is an unconventional artist-run expo featuring top-tier talent from around the world tattooing convention style at Jupiter Next and a new display of tattooing at Jupiter OG, with each motel-style room converted into a mini tattoo shop. The two-day fest also features expert seminars available to professional tattooers, as well as art shows, creative vendors, curated food trucks and more. Jupiter Hotels, 800 & 900 E Burnside St., voidtattoofest.com. 2 pm Friday, noon Saturday and Sunday, May 22–24. $27–$68, free for kids 12 and under.

GO: Multnomah County Fair at Oaks Park

The Multnomah County Fair features three full days of fun, including competitive exhibits, musical and stage performances, Portland’s Lucha Libre wrestling, a pioneer village, small animal activities and, of course, all the requisite fair attractions, including the Thrillsville amusement rides at Oaks Amusement Park, plus all the delicious fair foods you can imagine on a stick. Oaks Park, 7805 SE Oaks Park Way, oakspark.com. Noon Saturday–Monday, May 23–25. Free.

GO: Push Movement Block Party

Skateboarding is more than an activity; it’s a community—especially in Portland, where the Burnside Skatepark set the precedent for DIY identity, purpose, friendship, failure, respect, broken bones and determination. Push Movement is an organization supporting skaters in recovery, and this block party is both a celebration of their successes and an opportunity to shred with the homies. 831 SE Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., pushmovement.org. Noon Saturday, May 23. Free.

GO: Westside Comic Con

Westside Comic Con is based in Washington County and is dedicated to celebrating and promoting the cultural and economic impact of comics, graphic novels, gaming, and popular arts. For folks whose fandom looms large socially, here’s yet another opportunity to mingle with fellow community members before the next slate of comic cons unfurls this summer. Wingspan Event and Conference Center, 801 NE 34th Ave., Hillsboro, westsidecomiccon.com. 9 am Saturday and Sunday, May 23 and 24. $5–$70.

EAT: I ♥ Portland Dinner Series

Chef Gabriel Pascuzzi will host his monthly “I ♥ Portland” Dinner Series in collaboration with Chicago celebrity chef Joe Sasto, bringing guests an unforgettable five-course experience at Hey Luigi. Chef Joe Sasto is a Top Chef alum and Food Network personality with a Michelin-starred background, so expect a blend of Michelin training, a love of Italian food, and the artful manipulation of Pacific Northwest ingredients into a one-of-a-kind, five-course dining experience. Hey Luigi Cocktail & Pasta Bar, 2175 NW Raleigh St., hey-luigi.com. 5 pm Sunday, May 25. $125+. 21+.

GO: Omni Love Co-Op Memorial Day Community Celebration

Let loose this Memorial Day with Omni Love Co-Op for its debut community celebration event at Director Park. Omni Love is a co-op created to cultivate connection, healing, and belonging through recovery-friendly spaces, mutual aid, and creative collaboration. You’ll find music, food, and all manner of community-building opportunities. This afternoon party will also feature local food vendors and artists, creating an open, welcoming space to connect over the holiday weekend. Director Park, 815 SW Park Ave., omnilovecoop.com. Noon Monday, May 25. Free.