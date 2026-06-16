What to Do In Portland (June 17-23, 2026)

GO: The Absolute Worst Show: Worst. Vacation. Ever.

Absolute Worst is an interactive comedy and storytelling show featuring a slate of curated performers as well as a couple of brave, randomly selected open mic’ers with a relatively relevant story to get off their chests. This month’s edition bears the theme of “worst vacations,” so come through to revel in the best of the worst of summertime folly—or, if you’re feeling the vibe, come share your vacation woes with an audience thirsty for the nasty details. White Eagle Saloon, 836 N Russell St., mcmenamins.com. 7:30 pm Wednesday, June 17. $16. 21+.

SEE: The Roommate

In The Roommate, presented by Profile Theatre, Sharon, a middle-aged divorcée, needs a roommate to share her Iowa home. Robyn, also middle-aged, needs a place to hide and a chance to start over. Sharon uncovers Robyn’s secrets, unfurling a dark comedy about what it takes to reroute your life—and what happens when the wheels come off. Portland Center Stage Ellen Bye Studio at The Armory, 128 NW 11th Ave., profiletheatre.org. 7:30 pm Thursday, June 18. $50.

GO: The Bald and the Beautiful LIVE: Very Bald, Very Beautiful

Hi, Gay. Trixie Mattel and Katya Zamolodchikova bring their podcast to the Schnitz for an evening of inside jokes, spontaneous musical improv, super-niche pop culture cuts and varying volumes of both screaming bird laughter and cigarette-infused guffaws, pushing, exploiting and creating whole new spectrums of cultural boundaries. Superfans, come through lest you miss the next new vocal stim Zamolodchikova employs on the audience. “Beat it up.” “You Betta Lay Low.” “I Go Through Hell Touring,” etc. Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, 1037 SW Broadway, portland5.com. 7:30 pm Friday, June 19. $71. 21+.

GO: Delta Park Powwow and Encampment

The Delta Park Powwow and Encampment is an annual Portland tradition that draws Native American and non-Native participants and spectators from across the Pacific Northwest to enjoy intertribal dancing, cultural exhibitions, arts and crafts vendors, fry bread and other delicious food. All are welcome and invited to this family-friendly celebration of Native American culture. Delta Park, 10737 N Union Court, portland.gov/parks/delta-park. Friday–Sunday, June 19–21. See website for schedule of events. Free.

GO: 54th Annual Juneteenth Oregon Clara Peoples Freedom Trail Parade and Festival

Juneteenth is the oldest nationally celebrated remembrance of the end of slavery in the United States and the newest holiday to be recognized both nationally and in Oregon. The celebration derives its name from the proclamation issued on June 19, 1865, in Galveston, Texas, declaring all enslaved people free. In memory of this momentous occasion, and the worker who brought the holiday to the region, Clara Peoples, Juneteenth festivities promote and cultivate knowledge and appreciation of Black history and culture. Lillis-Albina Park, 2451 N Flint Ave., juneteenthor.com. Noon Saturday, June 20. Parade at 11 am starting at King Elementary School, 4906 NE 6th Ave. Free.

GO: Laurelhurst Neighborhood Garage Sale

Instead of spending your weekend money willy-nilly, spend your Saturday browsing the historic Laurelhurst neighborhood’s annual, neighborhoodwide garage sale, a beloved Portland tradition that invites shoppers from across the city to score deals on everything from furniture and clothing to household goods, outdoor equipment, and more from one of the poshest ’hoods in the city. Bonus: Sales will be held rain or shine—or shocking summer heat. Download a map of sales in the neighborhood at laurelhurstpdx.org. 9 am Saturday, June 20. Free.

GO: Gay Prides of Portland Pageant

The theme of this year’s Gay Prides of Portland Pageant, “Force of Nature,” challenges applicants to develop competitive drag-based performances that center their Pride as well as visibility, education and celebration. Kicking off Portland’s PrideFest, this event showcases the passion, artistry and talents of the contestants and culminates in the crowning of the Pride Family. Pageant categories include Theme Look, Formal Wear with onstage Q&A by the hosts, and Talent. McMenamins Crystal Ballroom, 1332 W Burnside St., pridenw.org. 5 pm Sunday, June 21. $21.

GO: 8 Seconds Rodeo

Juneteenth celebrations come in many forms, but perhaps none is quite as thrilling as the annual 8 Seconds Rodeo, a boisterous, grandiose celebration of the cowboys of today and the legacy of Black rodeo. A lot can happen in eight seconds. A champion can be crowned. A bull can take his revenge. An entire community can come together. And a Portlander can experience their first rodeo. Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 300 Winning Way, 8secondsrodeo.com. 7 pm Sunday, June 21. $48–$176.

GO: Pomplamoose with special guest Wendlo

Husband-and-wife duo Jack Conte and Nataly Dawn formed Pomplamoose in 2008, building an impressive following through the self-styled video songs they broadcast through early YouTube. You’ve almost certainly heard their harmonies in commercials, but the live version is much more charming—which is saying something, considering the established charm of their jingles. Wonder Ballroom, 128 NE Russell St., wonderballroom.com. 7 pm Tuesday, June 23. $40–$61.