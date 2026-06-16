Shows of the Week: Hannah Diamond Brings Pop Mischief to Holocene

Thursday, June 18

Hannah Diamond was making hyperpop before it was even a movement. The English artist is a core member of the PC Music collective, which launched paradigm-shifters like Sophie and A.G. Cook, and established its visual aesthetic through her hyperreal photographs and its sonic architecture through her epochal single “Pink & Blue,” which birthed the sound of the 2020s all the way back in 2013. Her pop mischief and penchant for mixed-media high jinks will be on full display at her upcoming Portland DJ set. Holocene, 1001 SE Morrison St. 9 pm. $28.03. 21+.

Bendre the Giant (Bandcamp)

Sunday, June 21

BendreTheGiant didn’t win 2026’s Tiny Desk Concert competition, but you can imagine what their set would look like: frontman Ben Estrada towering nearly as high as his namesake French wrestler, commanding a velvety baritone as his band bops behind him to the sort of Dilla-influenced funk that’s practically designed for communal swaying. They’re the kind of band that stops you in your tracks, and they’ve had a pretty fantastic run for a project that started as a way for Estrada to kill time after throwing his back out. Mississippi Studios, 3939 N Mississippi Ave. 8 pm. $19.27. 21+.

Underscores (Bandcamp)

Wednesday, June 24

Do you have a mall that looms large in your imagination (Lloyd Center in its prime, maybe)? April Harper Grey, who records as Underscores, certainly does. Stonestown Galleria in her hometown of San Francisco speaks deeply and truly to her, and its warped likeness graces the cover of her third album, U, one of the best pop albums of the year, whose inventive and sharp-edged productions were honed from years in the dubstep trenches. Catch her Galleria tour before she heads out on tour with Charli XCX. Crystal Ballroom, 1332 W Burnside St. 8:30 pm. Sold out. All ages.