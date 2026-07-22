Portland’s Best Dive Bar Sushi

A good rule of thumb: Don’t order sushi at a dive bar.

The Montavilla craft taproom Roscoe’s (8105 SE Stark St., 503-255-0049, roscoespdx.com) is the rare exception. The unassuming Old Portland haunt serves its own Cajun-inspired menu, but also allows you to order from the Japanese spot next door, Miyamoto (422 SE 81st Ave., 503-208-2253, miyamotosushi.com), which slings some of the finest fresh fish in town.

The reverse scenario is permitted as well. Diners at Miyamoto can drink from the 20 quick-rotating taps at Roscoe’s—a onetime 1990s biker bar with a well-established rep among Portland’s hopheads and supertasters. However improbably, the two establishments share an owner and a kitchen.

Turns out, a laid-back Japanese restaurant pairs exceptionally well with the neighborhood dive. These two have coexisted at the corner of Southeast 81st and Stark since 2006 and offered this deal for years.

Miyamoto just asks that, if you want sushi, try to get seated in its dining room first so your tips support Miyamoto’s waitstaff and chefs. As the place fills up often, you might easily find yourself next door, pairing—for instance—a spicy tuna roll and a Von Ebert extra pale. Or sea urchin nigiri and a Fort George barleywine-stout blend. Or fried yellowtail collar and the hypnotic pull of the video lottery terminal.

See the rest of Willamette Week’s Best of Portland 2026 here!