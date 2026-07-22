Portland’s Best Spit Takes

Dr. Brady Smith never particularly wanted to be a comedian. The Spokane native returned to the Northwest a decade ago and established a thriving general dental practice that now includes three Tooth Docs clinics spread across the Vancouver area. He also founded both the HALO charity network and Tooth Fairy Army of trained volunteers. Still, Dr. Brady always knew he was a funny guy. “Funny,” he laughs, “and needing of attention.”

To that end, he began posting toothy musical parodies online a few years ago. “I’d remake the Eric Clapton song as ‘Veneers in Heaven,’” he says, “or turn Old Dominion’s ‘One Man Band’ into ‘One Man Plan,’ about dropping insurance, which became quite a hit at the conventions.”

Indeed, as clicks blossomed and people (including early fan Joe Rogan) took notice, trade conference gigs came calling. “My very first standup comedy gig was at Caesars Palace opening for Sebastian Maniscalco in front of 1,800 dental professionals,” Smith says. “Tough crowd.”

That was in 2023. Today, Smith still maintains his dental practice while diligently perfecting his act via live shows across the country and curating a social media empire that boasts half a million Instagram followers and 750K on TikTok.

Inspired by Hot Ones’ peppery interrogation of celebs, Smith’s Laughing My Gas Off YouTube series (youtube.com/@LaughingMyGasOff) schedules cleanings for a sparkling retinue of both local and visiting talents for gently probing interviews under the effects of nitrous oxide: Trae Crowder, Doug Stanhope, Joe Dombrowski, and Skweezy Jibbs, whose PDX alter ego, Tim Savage, also cast Dr. Brady as himself in acclaimed 2025 indie Skweezy Jibbs Makes a Movie.

Though consensual and fully within the bounds of a legitimate cleaning procedure, the addled circumstances provoke intriguing responses while the comics themselves are just delighted to finally get some work done. “These guys are road warriors, man,” Smith says. “Routines fall by the wayside, and the dental hygiene…is not good.”

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