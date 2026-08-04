What to Do in Portland (Aug. 5–11, 2026)

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HEAR: Summer Sounds Presents: The Apricots

Downtown Portland’s Summer of Love is a season of free community events designed to bring all manner of activations to Director Park and Darcelle XV Plaza. This midweek lunchtime event features one of our picks for Best New Bands 2026, The Apricots (“The Apricots Weave Deep Friendship Into Rich Harmonies,” WW, April 14), whose gentle indie-rock vibes are perfectly suited to early afternoon urban cloud gazing. Darcelle XV Plaza, 800 SW Harvey Milk St., downtownpdxactivations.com. 11:30 am Wednesday, Aug. 5. Free. All ages.

SEE: The Hands of Portland: Holding On

This special one-day event, part of the Portland Art Museum’s Free First Thursday program, is a temporary photography studio installed by local interdisciplinary artist Brooke Willow. The Hands of Portland: Holding On is an ongoing community photography project exploring the hidden language of our hands and the ways we hold one another—through care, memory, labor, grief, love and connection. Participants are invited to a 15-to-30-minute photography session centered on stories or memories connected to the power of our hands. Portland Art Museum, 1219 SW Park Ave., portlandartmuseum.org. 10 am Thursday, Aug. 6. Free. All ages.

GO: Friday Splashdown at Audrey McCall Beach

For the uninitiated, Friday Splashdown is a beach party at Audrey McCall Beach—the charming riverfront gem just off the Eastbank Esplanade between the Hawthorne Bridge and OMSI. Since 2010, Human Access Project has made swimming in the Willamette River a bona fide, cool-kid, grid-worthy activity. So bring a chair, towel, your float, and river shoes—always recommended in any river—and come properly bask in the summer, the soundtrack, the food carts, and your iconic skyline, all while wading in your iconic river. Audrey McCall Beach, 5 SE Madison St., humanaccessproject.com. 5:30 pm Friday, Aug. 7. Free.

GO: Washington Park Summer Festival

Come see your parks levy at work at the Washington Park Summer Festival, a two-day free-for-all music festival featuring a Saturday evening concert by Time Sound Big Band, a jazz ensemble amplifying Portland’s Black music history, followed by a Sunday evening concert of original soul music with Ural Thomas and the Pain. Notch up your civic engagement by taking TriMet to the Washington Park stop, then using the free shuttle loop to get to the concert and back. Washington Park, 4033 SW Canyon Road, portland.gov/parks. 6 pm Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 8 and 9. Free.

GO: 20th Annual Latino Community Festival

Now in its 20th year, Hillsboro’s annual Latino Community Festival is a sprawling summer showcase taking over Hillsboro Ballpark for a full day of local entertainment, performances, artisan and small business vendors, food, futsal and cultural activities. There will also likely be an abundance of friend-making opportunities. Trek over the hills and through the woods! Hillsboro Ballpark, 4460 NE Century Blvd., washingtoncountychamberor.com. Noon Sunday, Aug. 9. Free.

GO: A Strange Salon hosted by Stephanie Strange

Rage against Monday night malaise with a visit to Alberta Street Pub’s musical variety show and conversation salon, hosted by Portland mainstay Stephanie Strange. Expect a unique slate of performers, firecracker host energy, and at least a few compelling conversations. By all measures, it’s preferable to a Monday night not spent engaging in a strange salon. Alberta Street Pub, 1036 NE Alberta St., albertastreetpub.com. 7 pm Monday, Aug. 10. $10–$45. 21+.

SEE: Comedy Bang! Bang! Ground Beefing Tour

See the long-running comedy podcast record an episode live onstage for your listening and viewing pleasure. This tour features a full cast, with a dais populated by fan favorites in addition to host Scott Aukerman and frequent guest Paul F. Tompkins. Shows recorded on this tour will be broadcast the next day on the Maximus platform—laugh extra loud and maybe you’ll get some airtime. Revolution Hall, 1300 SE Stark St., comedybangbangworld.com. 9 pm Tuesday, Aug. 11. $47–$87. All ages.