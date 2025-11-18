Refreshing Your Decor? Go Buckwild in Buckman.

The Buckman neighborhood has long been a destination for vintage shoppers who enjoy the thrill of the hunt. However, a new slew of boutiques offers a more curated approach for those seeking home goods, mixing hand-selected vintage with contemporary items. Whether it’s browsing by yourself or getting ideas for gifting, you can do it all within a few blocks.

Hoppe Shoppe is a light-filled, street-level loft curated by owner Alyssa Hoppe. Hoppe and her husband relocated to Portland from Brooklyn, N.Y., and brought her homewares business with her. In New York, Hoppe operated exclusively online and in a showroom by appointment. After opening in Portland in 2022, Hoppe pivoted to set hours and adjusted the assortment slightly to cater to customers in her new home city. Despite the different iterations, the store’s ethos remains the same—quality contemporary pieces and handpicked vintage treasures. Hoppe sources locally at antique stores and estate sales almost every day, noting that the process of finding new pieces “feels like peace.” She focuses on ways to add warmth to people’s homes through items like brass candlesticks, interesting, handmade ceramics and original art. Around the holidays, Hoppe partners with other local businesses like Suzor Wines, Tabor Bread and Ruysch Florals to throw themed events, making Hoppe Shoppe a true one-stop destination for everything you’d need to host or gather. 1127 SE 10th Ave., #160, 503-476-1054, hoppeshoppe.com. Noon–5 pm Tuesday–Sunday.

Tucked underneath the Morrison Bridge, Motif is a jewel box for unexpected vintage. Owner Kaylee Maggi started Motif online four years ago and moved into the bright teal shop in April. The cozy store took over the space from a ceramics studio in a building that is home to many multidisciplinary artists. Maggi’s assortment reflects not only her exquisite taste but also her easy hospitality as curator-owner—every piece carefully chosen, every customer treated like a friend. Sourcing from Portland proper with occasional trips to the coast, Maggi collects and sells things like delicate line drawings, gauzy paper lanterns, very chic midcentury black marble coasters, petite ceramic egg cups, freestanding brutalist bronze candlesticks and sets of sturdy, fluted glassware. Many of Motif’s wares feel like future heirlooms—thoughtfully sourced, reasonably priced, and especially unique. 322 SE Morrison St., 602-862-8951, instagram.com/mmmotif.co. Noon–5 pm Saturday and Sunday.

Wilma has been frequented by Portland’s vintage collectors “in the know” for years. Named in honor of owner Annie Brett’s great-grandmother, the Wilma assortment features sculptural furniture, handmade objects, original art and distinct lighting. You can find everything from tabletop items like smoked glassware to large-scale furniture pieces like plush Italian leather armchairs. Brett sources entirely based on her own mood and inner world, focusing on natural materials like wood, clay, aluminum, paper and glass. Because of this, her selection feels fresh and yet foundational. Always available to shop online, Wilma hosts bimonthly open studio hours and has a pop-up on Frances May’s mezzanine. Brett also partners with local artists like Jesse Kamerzell, Nik Nik Studio or Carma Ferrier Ceramics on collaborative collections. As if she wasn’t busy enough, Wilma is also part of Assemble Collective, an interiors styling and photography studio Brett co-founded with interior designer Karrie Higgins and art director-photographer Alba Betancourt. In all its forms, Wilma has that cool “it” factor. 1001 SE Water Ave., Suite 130, wilma.co. Open by appointment or during open studio hours.

Kabinett was made to level up your home bar setup. Opened by Melissa Macfarlane and Trent DeBord nine years ago, Kabinett is a sister shop to a store in Melbourne, Australia of the same name. Here you can find everything from elegant vintage glassware, books on how to craft the perfect tiki drink, champagne accoutrement, mixers, bitters and other classic cocktail fixings. There are also substantial nonalcoholic offerings, including buzzy brands like Ghia and St. Agrestis (of Phony Negroni fame). Almost everything in the space is for sale, including the antique, dark wood cabinetry that’s used to showcase flutes/coups and the plants that dot the shelves. The store itself is worth a visit to browse, even if you don’t have an immediate need to buy something like imported vermouth, of which the shop also has a hearty stock. Kabinett offers frequent tastings so customers can have firsthand experience with the producers it sells and better understand the brands behind the bottles. 214 SE Alder St., 971-409-9003, kabinettpdx.com. 11 am–6 pm Wednesday-Saturday, 11 am–5 pm Sunday.

Una may be best known for premium womenswear, but it also offers great items for your home. The fine jewelry, designer clothes, and leather goods at Una mostly lie at a luxury price point, but the other wares aren’t quite as steep—yet still very high quality. There’s everything from cult-favorite Susanne Kaufmann’s rosemary bath oil, Hiba Wood dishwashing liquid, Voyage et Cie candles, Shibori-dyed throw blankets, ceremonial Japanese incense, and colorful glass spoons by Max Frommeld to stir your morning espresso. Una’s most beautiful assortment, however, has to be the thoughtfully curated selection of pottery and ceramics. The shop itself is a team effort—owner Giovanna Parolari, who also co-founded Portland mainstays Navarre and Luce with her husband, John Taboada, oversees the buys, and Taboada built the very shelves that hold the vases, bowls and vessels on display. Each piece is functional enough for day-to-day use while also adding a dash of beauty to your routine. 922 SE Ankeny St., 503-235-2326, unanegozio.com. 11 am– 6 pm Monday–Saturday, noon–5 pm Sunday.