Bill Oakley’s Got Stocking Stuffers for Everyone on Your List

Here, from some of my favorite spots in Portland, is a selection of snacks, condiments and more guaranteed to delight. Rest assured I have personally been delighted by each of these items on many occasions. All are under $20 and most are under $10.

Go here: Supermercado Mexico

Get this:

Deli Salsas: The eight varieties of fresh salsas they stock in the deli case here, from Salsa Diabla to Salsa de Aguacate, are all top notch. The salsa verde may be my very favorite, anywhere.

El Yucateco Hot Sauces: Real ones know this brand delivers on flavor and serious heat. They have the largest assortment I’ve ever seen here, including the newish “marisquiera” (seafood) varieties.

Goya Chiles Rellenos: Rather shockingly, these frozen chiles rellenos are magnificent.

Supermercado Mexico, 17420 SE Division St., 503-477-5947, supermercadoinc.com. 8 am–9 pm Monday–Friday, 7 am–9 pm Saturday and Sunday.

Go here: 99 Ranch Market

Get this:

Farmer Brand Nan Ru Peanuts: In-shell peanuts flavored with fermented bean curd. (I’ve been eating these for years but didn’t know what they were until I looked it up just now.)

Jagabee Ketchup–Flavored Fry Cut Potato Crisps: If you love french fries with ketchup (and don’t mind having them not heated up), these are an excellent simulation.

Nagaraya Cracker Nuts: Original, Barbecue, Garlic, and Hot & Spicy all sold here. Stock up.

99 Ranch Market, 10544 SE Washington St., 971- 358-8899, 99ranch.com. 8 am–10 pm daily.

Go here: Providore Fine Foods

Get this:

Bornibus Sweet and Sour Gherkins: These gherkins are 15% better tasting than the previous-best pickles I ever ate.

Colman’s Mustard: This strong 200-year-old British mustard will wake your palate to a nearly alarming degree. I use it regularly on a toasted ham and cheese (with pickles) for a delicious pseudo-Cuban.

Mama Lil’s Peppers: If you haven’t yet tried these legendary local pickled peppers, you must. Great on everything.

Providore Fine Foods, 2340 NE Sandy Blvd., 503-232-1010, providorefinefoods.com. 10 am–7 pm daily.

Go here: Hong Phat Food Center

Get this:

Chin Su “The Original Vietnamese Hot Sauce”: A sweet and spicy hot sauce that has supplanted Sriracha in my pantry.

Turtle Chips Steak Wasabi and Korean BBQ: Flavor The lusciously crunchy South Korean snack chip has these two new (to me) flavors that are hard to stop eating.

Tropical Fanta: In addition to its colossal selection of Asian foods, Hong Phat has a good European section as well. Try this delicious Fanta from Serbia.

Hong Phat Food Center, 101 SE 82nd Ave., 503-253-4411, hongphatsupercenter.com. 8 am–9 pm daily.

Go here: Roman Russian Food Store

Get this:

Summit of Flavor Pickled Cherry Tomatoes: I had my first taste of pickled cherry tomatoes this year and now my fridge is never without them. Browse this store’s great selection of pickled foods of all types.

ZerGüt Hot Ajvar: A Balkan condiment made from roasted red bell peppers and eggplant that is absolutely fantastic for spreading on crackers or dipping stuff into. Many varieties here.

Flint Crisps: A Ukrainian snack cracker that, to American tastes, seems more like a (great) snacking crouton. There are a lot of cool flavors, including Salami, Crab, Bacon, and Red Caviar.

Roman Russian Food Store, 10918 SE Division St., 503-408-7525, romanrussianmarket.com. 9 am–11 pm daily.

Go here: New Seasons Market

Get this:

Laurel Tree Sweet & Salty Hazelnuts: A delicious and superior alternative to the honey-roasted peanuts served this time of year.

Sibeihio OMG! Sambal Kachang: Best known for excellent sambals, Sibeiho also makes this spicy, savory snack that’s like a richly flavored Singaporean Chex Mix.

HAB Sweet and Spicy Soy Sauce: I cannot overstate how great this is. Get two bottles because you’ll use the first one in three days or less. Happy holidays!

New Seasons Market, multiple locations, newseasonsmarket.com. Hours vary.