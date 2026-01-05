Darcelle’s to Host Annual Drag Queen Garage Sale

Attention, Maxxinistas and discount divas: Darcelle XV Showplace is hosting another of its annual Drag Queen Garage Sales.

On Jan. 11, the club’s performers will offer the public a chance to glamorize their personal wardrobes by displaying any costumes, wigs, shoes or jewels that no longer serve them, letting fellow performers and the public alike have a chance to sparkle harder. If you need sequins and rhinestones in sizing that even online stores still struggle to regularly accommodate, Darcelle’s might have you covered (literally).

Kevin Cook, who performs as Darcelle’s grande dame Poison Waters, says the sale helps artists clear out their closets to make room for new fashions and styles. The club, which opened in 1967 and was added to the National Historic Registry in 2020, employs some of Portland’s most beloved drag artists, including Waters and fellow WW’s Finest Drag Artists poll winner T’Kara Campbell Starr.

Oftentimes, Cook says, performers are selling new items they purchased online that weren’t good fits for them—but may be perfect for you.

“This is a win-win for everyone,” Cook tells WW. “The community gets an amazing opportunity to own a piece of history and add to their wardrobe/costume closets, while the cast of Darcelle’s gets to clean out their vast wardrobes, jewelry and wig collections to make room for more!”

GO: Drag Queen Garage Sale at Darcelle XV Showplace, 208 NW 3rd Ave., 503-222-5338, instagram.com/dr_poisonwaters. 4–6 pm Sunday, Jan. 11. Free entry. 21+.