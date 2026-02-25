Portland Saturday Market Opening For Season March 7

Winter must really almost be over: the Portland Saturday Market has announced its opening day for Saturday, March 7. Festivities that day include “Living Museum” tours, a market trivia contest, a DJ set and a postcard bar.

This marks the 52nd year of the weekly craft and food market, located in the Old Town neighborhood. It is the country’s largest continuously operating open-air arts and crafts market.

On opening day, longtime members of the Saturday Market community will lead 45-minute tours “through the relics, memories and mementos from the last 52 years.” Participants will leave the free tour with a grab bag of products from current market vendors.

Sign up in advance for a tour slot, either at 10:30 am or 12:15 pm, here.

Other events at Portland Saturday Market on March 7:

10 am Create-your-own-postcard bar

11 am-1 pm I Heart Media live DJ set

2 pm-3:30 pm Trivia contest, questions themed around Portland Saturday Market

The market will be open every Saturday through December.

GO: Portland Saturday Market, 2 SW Naito Parkway. 503-222-6072, portlandsaturdaymarket.com. 10 am-5 pm Saturday March 7. Free.