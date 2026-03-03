For Rodeo and Lola and Lolo, the Right Address Was Worth the Wait

Both boutiques had their sights set on specific buildings and were willing to hold out until the right space became available. Now, they’ve opened within blocks of each other, creating another pocket of stellar vintage apparel and homewares in Northwest.

Rodeo

This is not, in fact, Sarah Barner and Isabelle Cetas’ first rodeo. The store marks their second Portland venture, a sister shop to Belmont’s Deep Lake. They started brainstorming what a companion store could look like late last year. One thing was for sure—they knew it had to be inside the Film Exchange Building.

“It has old charm and elegance,” Cetas says. “The building is its own neighborhood that really elevates the stores in it.”

Barner and Cetas fell in love with the Spanish-style landmark (which used to house the local offices of Paramount, Warner Bros. and Fox) after hosting a series of pop-ups at The Yo Store. The pair hoped to open in summer 2026, but when they got a call that another space was free much sooner, they knew they had to jump on it. As for the name, it was just a word they both felt drawn to. “It can also be a nod to Rodeo Drive in L.A.,” Cetas says.

This new store was a collaboration between both owners and their partners. Barner’s partner, Brendon Farrell, is an architect who helped layout the space. Cetas’s partner, Ben Johnson, built all the furniture, cabinetry, cash wrap and shelving units. Barner and Cetas hand-selected all décor, from the blown glass light fixtures to the billowy blue curtains that line the oversized front windows.

The space itself is bright and airy; there’s a second-story loft with an oversized skylight that bathes the room in glowy afternoon sun (when, of course, there is sun to be had). Racks line the walls with supple leather jackets, perfectly worn Levi’s, silk tops and designer bags. Not all of the stock is vintage, either. Rodeo also carries modern brands like Jungmaven basics and Hazeltine candles.

Ultimately, both owners hope Rodeo becomes another draw in the Film Exchange Building—an essential stop for vintage lovers who may have grabbed a coffee at Prince around the block.

“This store will be shaped by the people who come into it,” Cetas says. 1923 NW Kearney St., shop-rodeo.com. 11 am–5 pm Wednesday–Saturday.

Lola and Lolo

Kristina Juliano is a triple threat: a mom of two and registered nurse who sources some of the coolest vintage in Portland during her down time. For Juliano, opening a store at Northwest 17th and Lovejoy was not a matter of if, but when. It is also a homecoming.

“I had my first-ever studio in this building,” she says, referring to a vintage clothing business she previously owned. “But you needed to be buzzed in. Some customers thought that made it fun and exclusive, but it was hard to capture people just walking down the street.”

When Juliano’s lease on her original space ran out, her vintage business took a hiatus. She was seeing good traction but was also the only employee, so she herself had to be there in order for the space to function. She knew that a street-level lease would be beneficial for her business and add ease for her customers. She kept tabs on the building, waiting until the right one came available. Finally, it did.

Her new store is cozy, almost a micro shop, tucked under a parking garage. Tufted gray fabric encases the ceiling, lucite shelves hold treasures like a shell-shaped teapot or a Sophie Lou Jacobsen-dupe glass vase, embroidered suede cowboy boots sit atop a plush green rug. “I want people to feel like they’re hanging out with a friend looking through stuff. It’s more intimate that way.”

Stepping into the store does feel like you’re walking into Juliano’s living room, a casualness she didn’t have growing up. “Our living room was super precious—white couch, ornate vases. I’m subconsciously drawn to that glam, Asian-inspired stuff that my mom had growing up, but I want to display it in a different, approachable way.” This is evident in her assortment—mahjong tiles are looped on red beaded necklaces, ornate ceramics and gilded salt and pepper shakers are merchandised alongside something more low key, like a pair of plastic cat eye sunglasses. An homage to her upbringing, in her own way.

Her family also inspired the shop’s name–Lola and Lolo are the Filipino names for Grandma and Grandpa. Juliano enjoys that this is a bit of an “if you know, you know” term and loves when a customer lights up upon seeing it. “Growing up, I always felt like an old soul. I loved thrifting and I loved gin,” she laughs. “Other people would always tell me I was such a grandma, so the name kind of stuck.”

Juliano came to vintage as a way to express herself during her off hours from nursing. “I started in 2018 as a creative outlet for burnout from the health care system,” she says. “Nursing is so procedural, but with vintage I can play.” For her, toggling between these two worlds was not just a creative practice, it was a salve.

“It’s sappy to say, but the shop saved me,” Juliano says. “Finding beauty in things people discard and other people seeing that beauty too is super rewarding.” 1720 NW Lovejoy St., @_lolaandlolo_ on Instagram. See Instagram for weekend hours; next open noon–5 pm Saturday, March 7.