CC Slaughters Announces Prospective New Owners, Averting Closure

CC Slaughters has cheated death once again.

Twice now have self-started rumors of the Old Town LGBTQ+ nightclub’s demise proved premature. Bruce Rice, the owner of CC Slaughters (or CC’s) and its adjoining cocktail lounge, the Rainbow Room, announced CC’s closure in 2020 amid the pandemic, but reopened the club in April 2021. Then, CC’s’ social media platforms announced Rice’s retirement on June 1, along with plans to permanently close the club on Sunday, Aug. 3.

A new post shared on Thursday, July 31 seems to reverse course. Interested buyers reportedly placed a bid on July 30, which will leave the lights on at CC’s for the foreseeable future. The statement acknowledges how the announcement led to “an emotional time for our staff, friends, and the queer Portland community,” but does not identify the prospective buyers. Rice did not respond to multiple interview requests from WW following his initial announcement.

“We look forward to continuing to serve the Portland community as we have now for over 44 years,” the July 31 post reads.

Bolivia Carmichaels has performed in drag shows for 21 of those 44 years. She says she was not given advance notice of the club’s announcement, but is nevertheless thrilled by the news.

“CC Slaughters is a staple of our community, a safe space for all who enter,” Carmichaels tells WW. “I have the greatest respect for the former owners, and look forward to collaborating with the new owners in continuing the legacy of Portland’s Premier Gay Nightclub.”

Cody Wojahn, who performs as the drag queen Inanna Miss, has entertained at CC’s since 2019 and attended as a patron since 2012. Wojahn says that CC’s announcement comes as a relief.

“I had expected the bar to shut down for good,” Wojahn says. “Thankfully, a new owner is taking the reins, ensuring Portland’s vibrant queer scene remains intact. I’m eager to learn more about the transition and how it might impact all of our shows there.”