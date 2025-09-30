Upright Brewing to Close at Year’s End

One of Portland’s landmark breweries is calling it quits.

Upright Brewing, long known as one of Portland’s highest-quality craft beer, announced on social media Sept. 30 that it will cease production in a couple of months.

“Well folks, it’s with a heavy heart that I have to say this, but the time has come to close the brewery,” Upright founder Alex Ganum wrote on Instagram. “Upright has been a proud part of the Portland beer scene for over sixteen years, a time that has been a bit of a roller coaster with change in the industry and the world at large. It has been an incredible experience on our end, and I hope that we helped people feel joy and stimulation, whether it was by way of a tasty beer or an honest chat in the taproom.”

According to the announcement, the brewery will cease production in a couple of months but the 240 N Broadway tap room will remain open through the end of December. Upright’s satellite location, the Beer Station at 7151 NE Prescott St., will remain open and gradually transition to serving all beers from other breweries.

In its 16 years of existence, Upright has won honors such as silver at the 2025 Oregon Beer Awards for its Amber Lager and gold at the 2024 awards for its Forest Flor mixed culture beer, just to name two recent medals. Back in 2015, WW named Upright’s Engelberg Pilsner “Beer of the Year” for tasting “crisp and refreshing, but subtly complex.”

Accolades for Upright poured forth on social media from others in the beer scene upon hearing of the closure.

“Some of the best to ever do it,” wrote Ruse Brewing. “You have inspired us all.”

“Portland beer is losing a real one. Sad day indeed,” said Level Beer.

“Thank you for everything—and for inspiring so much of our own love for craft beer. We’ll never forget those journeys down to the basement for the best tap list in town. You’re a legend,” wrote Threshold Beer.