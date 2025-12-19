Deadstock Coffee Stepping Out of Old Town

Willamette Week is in the middle of our most important annual fundraiser. As a local independent news outlet, we need your help.

Deadstock Coffee is dead, at least in Portland.

Owner Ian Williams announced on social media that the original brick-and-mortar location of his sneaker-themed coffee shop will close its doors permanently Dec. 31.

“I know we’ve been in Old Town holding the block down for a long time but it’s time to move on. Sometimes real good things come to an end,” Williams said.

In its decade at 408 NW Couch St., Deadstock became a hub for the footwear industry and shoe fans alike. Limited-edition sneakers line the walls and baristas are known for stenciling an image of a shoe in the foam atop a customer’s latte. In retail parlance, “deadstock” is brand-new, unworn apparel that never sold. Williams got his start professionally as a footwear developer at Nike.

The second Deadstock location opened at 12305 SW Broadway St., in Beaverton in 2024.

Deadstock Old Town plans to have former baristas come back, and drink specials through the end of the year.

“It’s really just a celebration. I know it might sound sad, it might sound somber, but we’re gonna be back! We’re just gonna take a little break for a bit,” Williams said.