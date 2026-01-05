Lauded North Mississippi Avenue Bar Interurban to Close

North Mississippi Avenue bar Interurban has announced its closure, with a last day of service scheduled for Jan. 18. Interurban has been in business since 2011 and is co-owned by Dan Hart and Chris Navarra.

“Bartending is a privilege, change is hard,” began Hart’s Jan. 2 message on social media.

“While it hurts my heart and I continue on with everlasting stoke for the opportunity we get to do in this industry, we will be closing Interurban on Jan. 18. You’ve heard the story from our other friends about closures and Interurban’s isn’t much different.”

Interurban opened in 2011 under the co-ownership of Hart, John Gorham (of former Toro Bravo fame) and Kurt Huffman. In 2017, WW deemed it a “roundly excellent gastropub” by day that transformed into “a packed meat market and drinker’s paradise at night.”

The announcement inspired many mournful messages online, including from fellow North Mississippi restaurant Miss Delta, which wrote “Very sad to hear our fellow Mississippi Ave., peeps are leaving us! Totally understand it…it’s rough these days. You will be missed.”

Hart encourages patrons to sidle up to the 4057 N. Mississippi bar or cozy up to the patio fire pits one last time over the next two weeks for one last dram of whisky, Jell-O shot or corndog.

“We are gonna miss you when our time is up but the privilege of serving you over the last 14-plus years has been an honor,” Hart wrote.