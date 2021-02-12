Let us save you a click: Yes. Yes, it is.
Finally, after three or four years of "snowstorm of the century" proclamations that turned into mild dustings that disappeared before you could even dig out your mittens, Portland woke up to a winter wonderland this morning. And there's more on the way.
This first storm, which started yesterday afternoon and has dropped roughly 2 inches on the metro area so far, will give way to a second system that's expected to dump another 2 to 6 inches before tapering off late Saturday afternoon.
Earlier estimates predicted a total of 5 to 10 inches of snow falling in Portland this weekend, but it's now looking more like 8 inches to a foot, according to David Bishop, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
So far, the most significant effect of the snow has been a postponing of COVID-19 vaccinations at mass clinics held at Portland International Airport and the Oregon Convention Center. Those appointments will be rescheduled, officials say. Multnomah County officials have opened three warming shelters, all in Portland.
Otherwise, Portland's snow paralysis appears less severe than usual: Many people, including government officials, were working from home anyway.
The situation is a bit more treacherous farther south, however, as the NWS has issued an ice storm warning for areas such as Salem and Woodburn.
No matter where you are, though, don't attempt to drive, even if you've got a pickup truck with four-wheel-drive, you grew up in Wisconsin, and your name is Tim.
