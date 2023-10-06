Theatergoers Can Now Order Deschutes Brewery Food at Portland Center Stage at the Armory

The most natural pairing in Portland’s theater scene has finally made it official: Deschutes Brewery and Portland Center Stage have teamed up to begin serving food from the pub inside the Armory before any production.

Deschutes and PCS have long been next door neighbors at the corner of Northwest 11th Avenue and Davis Street in the Pearl. The performing arts company moved into its current home the former National Guard Armory Annex built in 1891 following a $36.1 million renovation in 2006, while the Bend-based beer brand spun off its Portland location in 2008. Naturally, theatergoers will have dinner at Deschutes before strolling across the street to catch a play.

Portland Center Stage at the Armory Photo courtesy of Deschutes Brewery.

But now even that short walk has been eliminated. As of Oct. 1, patrons can order anything from Deschutes’ menu at the Armory Bar and have it delivered to them in the lobby before plays. And if you haven’t been to PCS’s venue, the entrance hall is not your typical nondescript holding area. The two-tiered space has a soaring ceiling that’s adorned with a massive swirling chandelier; a dramatic, swooping staircase and beautiful exposed brick walls (it’s available to rent as a wedding venue), so you’ll be enjoying your elk burger in a lovely environment just steps from your seat.

Deschutes and PCS also hope that the collaboration will help the area continue to recover from the effects of the pandemic.

“What we thought was a one- to three-year rebound from the closures around the pandemic have turned into a three- to five-year rebuild of the downtown sector,” PCS’s managing director, Liam Kaas-Lentz, stated in a press release. “Portland’s arts and culture venues and restaurants/bars are so closely tied. It’s only by supporting each other and offering new and exciting opportunities for community members to engage with the downtown that we will be able to repair and reinvigorate our city’s creative capital.”

Deschutes food delivery is available from 5 to 7 p.m. before any show, which are typically scheduled Wednesday through Sunday.