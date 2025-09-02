Best Thing I Ate All Month: Dove Vivi Pizza’s Quattro Formaggio

Name: Robin Bacior

Job title: Arts & Culture Editor

The meal: Quattro formaggio (add smoked tomatoes) at Dove Vivi Pizza.

What was so good about it: Dove Vivi is a thing of warm comfort. Maybe it’s the early 2000s feel of the space, the ultra-friendly staff—of course, the food plays its own delectable part. The organic cornmeal crust gives a kind of pastry effect, buttery and flaky edges that contend with a dense and doughy center. The quattro formaggio is a simple delight, with cheese cascading down the pie’s sides, and robust tomatoes nestled within. Hot tip: Add the smoked tomatoes for a little umami zip. My usual order is a half quattro formaggio, half veggie pie (I love a chunky green bell pepper with its bitter-edged flavor), and a beet salad. The whole order works in harmony—it full on sings.

TRY IT: Dove Vivi Pizza, 2727 NE Glisan St., 503-239-4444, dovevivipizza.com. 4–9 pm daily.