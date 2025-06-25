Become a Friend of Willamette Week

Friends of Willamette Week is WW’s reader support program. As a local independent newspaper and media outlet, readers like you play an essential role in the sustainability of our journalism.

Like all newspapers, WW used to be filled with classified ads. Digital and cultural shifts have reduced traditional sources of revenue for media companies, and operating costs have gone up. This has led to a dramatic decline in local independent news companies across the nation. Many have been bought by out-of-state conglomerates or corporations, and/or stopped printing papers altogether.

Friends of Willamette Week was founded in 2019 to help WW be sustainable under our changing business model. Reader support saved us during the pandemic years when advertising and event promotion revenue dropped to record lows.

Today, about 20% of our operating costs are funded by reader support, and we are so grateful.

WW answers to no corporate overlords. Instead, we hold power to account.

When you become a Friend of WW, you receive access to our Friends newsletter, special events, and merch. But most importantly, you make a big impact in your community.

To give to FOWW, click here.

Note: FOWW is not a non-profit, but we are fiscally sponsored by the Tides Foundation. To learn more how to give a tax-deductible donation to FOWW, click here.