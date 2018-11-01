I think I will be able to call it a success if, when people get up to speak about me, the first thing they say about me isn't, "I remember this game, he hit the game-winning shot." When I left college last summer, they retired my jersey, and my head coach got up there and he was speaking, and he immediately just started talking about interactions we had, why he appreciated me as a person and things that he saw that I did or knew that I did that I had no idea he even recognized. And it was things like that that tells me that was a successful time for me, because I didn't have to go out there and say, "Look at me! This is the kind of person I am! I hold the door for the lady working in the office." They just recognize it because when it's genuine, people see it. So when I'm done playing here, and when they hopefully retire my jersey, when Terry Stotts and Neil Olshey or CJ [McCollum] or even people that are in the media get up and talk about me, hopefully they talk about the kind of person they knew me as, more so than what 20,000 people see every game.