Give!Guide Raises $9.2 Million for Portland-Area Nonprofits

By Toni Tringolo
After 61 donation-filled days, Willamette Week’s annual end-of-year effort to raise awareness and funds for local nonprofits came to a hard stop at 11:59 pm last night.

The vault closed with $9,259,154 raised for 277 local nonprofits that serve Multnomah, Clackamas, and Washington counties. [This is the most raised in Give!Guide’s 22-year history and beats our audacious $9 million goal. For those of you checking the stats, we have broken the previously held records each year since 2019.]

It’s an especially nice way to put a cap on what was otherwise a dicey, turbulent year. As Give!Guide donors, you bucked a national trend marked by declining charitable donations from everyday givers. Not here! 17,584 of you stepped up to give. Some of you gave big—including one local couple who spread $114,000 across 139 groups and another individual who gave $10,000 each to 25 groups for an impressive $250,000 total.

Most of you gave $10 here or there as you could spare it. That matters: Your gifts added up. You’ve helped fund these nonprofits’ mission-driven work during the year ahead. That means more good work in areas from hunger relief and housing to health care, the arts, and climate action.

We’ll be sharing a deeper look at Give!Guide’s final numbers in the days ahead, but one thing is already clear: WW’s G!G works because of you. Each year, this campaign is built on a deeply connected network of nonprofits, donors, sponsors, prize partners, and businesses. Each and every one of you plays a meaningful role.

Year after year, you’ve proven that generosity is not a trend—it’s a commitment. We’re proud to steward that spirit and deeply grateful to each and every one of you. Whether you supported old favorites or discovered new-to-you organizations, we can’t thank you enough.

Most important: As a result of your great generosity, the Portland area enters 2026 on a deeply positive note.

Thank you again and again,

Toni Tringolo

Give!Guide Executive Director

