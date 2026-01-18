Best Give!Guide Yet

It’s been three weeks, and we’re still happily stunned by Give!Guide’s final results. Say it with me, Portland: $9,261,584. That’s a lot of help for local groups that could really use it.

Results like this don’t happen without a community behind them. We’re deeply grateful to 17,584 donors, 277 participating organizations, 741 business partners, 36 donor incentive and prize partners, and 14 sponsors. Every one of them helped lift up local nonprofits during a tough year.

Those nonprofits had been dogged by unpredictable challenges during 2025—like erratic executive orders, federal grant rescissions, and SNAP benefit freezes. For some, Give!Guide’s success meant the difference between keeping the doors open or laying off staff and shutting down programs. So they set goals and focused on impactful work. And they did all of this knowing a recent AP poll reported the great majority of Americans didn’t plan to give in the final months of 2025.

Portland and our metro-area neighbors proved otherwise. More than 73,883 separate gifts ran through giveguide.org in just 61 days. Most were small-dollar gifts—59,263 were $100 or less—but they added up and helped unlock much larger pools of matching funds from bighearted individuals and companies. There was also a growing number of people who made six-figure gifts, spreading their generosity across multiple organizations. As one donor said, “I wish I could fund all the groups.” All 277 of them!

The vault is now closed, and a team of third-party CPAs are doing a meticulous, down-to-the-penny review to ensure the generosity is properly accounted for. This week, we’ll distribute millions of dollars and watch those funds get to work across the region.

If you’d like to help and can’t wait for the vault to reopen in November, please know all of the donate buttons on our platform link directly to each nonprofit’s giving page. So you can still give. Not every organization met its goal, and they’d surely appreciate a lift.

Meantime, all of us at Give!Guide Headquarters can’t thank you enough.

Want to get involved or share feedback? Email us at giveguide@wweek.com.

BIG GIVE DAYS FOR THE WIN

This year, we raised $5,087,413.77 across our 13 Big Give Days. That’s 55% of the total raised. Wow.

Big Culture Day on December 30 closed out the season with a bang, pulling in a whopping $1.26 million in a single day. Big E-Bike Day and Big Blazers (and March Madness!) Day also showed up in a big way, raising $673,437 and $648,611, respectively.

35 & UNDER CHALLENGE WINNERS

Thanks to donors 35 and under, $10,000 in bonus prize money was awarded through Give!Guide’s 35 & Under Challenge. Each unique donor supporting a nonprofit counted as a vote and helped decide the winners.

HERE ARE THE 10 WINNING NONPROFITS, EACH RECEIVING $1,000:

ANIMALS: Cat Adoption Team

CIVIL & HUMAN RIGHTS: Street Roots

COMMUNITY: Native American Youth & Family Center

CREATIVE EXPRESSION: Sincere Studio

EDUCATION: College Possible

ENVIRONMENT: Friends of Trees

HEALTH: Planned Parenthood Columbia Willamette

HOME: Community Warehouse

HUMAN SERVICES: Blanchet House of Hospitality

HUNGER: Milk Crate Kitchen

DONORS FROM COAST TO COAST

Give!Guide Oregon and Globe

No surprise: The overwhelming majority of donors hailed from Oregon. At the same time, We’re delighted by participation from nearly every corner of the country, from our West Coast neighbors to snowbirds in Arizona and supporters scattered across the Midwest and East Coast. Donors came from every state in the nation except Mississippi.

TOP 10 STATES (IN ORDER OF TOTAL AMOUNT GIVEN):

OREGON ARIZONA WASHINGTON CALIFORNIA MARYLAND ALASKA TEXAS OHIO COLORADO MASSACHUSETTS

YOUNG, BOLD, AND MAKING A DIFFERENCE

The Skidmore Prize honors nonprofit professionals aged 35 and under and it’s one of our favorite parts of Give!Guide. This year we celebrated four amazing local changemakers working to make Portland metro a better place for everyone. Missed them in our Oct. 30 kickoff issue? Catch up on their full profiles at giveguide.org!

MEET THE WINNERS:

FRANCES ANDONOPOULOS, Founder and Director of Sincere Studio

KHALIL CALLIER, Case Manager at Outside In

ALEJANDRA BENÍTEZ, Navigation Director at Pueblo Unido PDX

ANNA KURNIZKI, Executive Director at Community Warehouse

Huge thanks to our sponsors and incentive and prize partners. We could not have done it without you.