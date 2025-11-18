Our Guide to Weathering the Storm This Winter

Willamette Week is in the middle of our most important annual fundraiser. As a local independent news outlet, we need your help.

Winter in the Pacific Northwest often comes down to your perspective on precipitation. Depending upon your view, it’s either a season of gray skies and rain to be spent largely indoors—or it’s time to suit up and go play outside in the snow.

Not that it’s strictly a binary choice. Most of us probably fall somewhere in the middle on that spectrum of moisture enthusiasm.

Like me, for instance. Though I’m looking forward to getting out my skis and hitting the slopes with my kids, you’ll also find me enjoying a quality coffee at Puff while it’s pouring down in Portland or grabbing a warming dinner at a family fave like Yaowarat when temps plunge. I try to see the more inhospitable months here as much an opportunity as a challenge.

Fortunately for us, few places can rival Oregon’s natural wonders and Portland’s world-class food, drink and entertainment offerings. Whether you want to seek out the snow, get out of town for a few days, or simply get cozy with a great meal or film, we’ve got you covered.

Inside Winter Guide, WW’s annual magazine dedicated to weathering the storm, we explore some great ways to frolic in Oregon’s great outdoors: score some cheap thrills on the slopes at Hoodoo Ski Area near Santiam Pass; do a little urban birding around the city and in your own backyard; stay fit while staying indoors; or upgrade your cold-weather kit with some great gear made to withstand the elements.

Oregon Winter 2025, Cover

We also offer some ways to flee when that gray sky seems to weigh on you just a tad too much: head to salty Astoria to embrace the darkness like a local; make a cinematic escape at a unique movie theater; see a big show at a small venue that reaffirms your love of music; or immerse yourself in culture all winter long at the completely revamped Portland Art Museum.

Finally we wrap things up with a feast for both body and soul: forage your own food for truly seasonal eats; feel the heat of Portland’s spiciest cuisine; go on a winter cocktail safari for some sensational seasonal beverages; and then enjoy all the goodies at Oregon’s best holiday markets.

So, let the heavens darken. Let the wind howl. And let the rains begin. This winter, you hold in your hands all you need to weather the storm.

Grab a free Winter Guide starting November 21st at one of the locations indicated on this map.