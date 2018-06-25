Jimmy Mak's opened on NW 9th Avenue in 1996, and moved across the street a decade later. In its 20 years of existence, it became the primary home for Portland jazz, where local luminaries like drummer Mel Brown played weekly gigs. In early 2016, it was announced that the venue had been sold to developers and planned on relocating. But Makarounis had long been fighting cancer, and when his health took a turn for a worst, the club decided to close permanently.