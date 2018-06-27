I don't even know if I can verbalize it. I think for me, I truly love hip-hop. I love the power of hip-hop, I love the beauty of it. I think it's important to me that we don't lose that beauty. As I look at young people coming up, I think giving young people options and exposing them to what more can exist—I feel like as a human being, it's what we all should do. We all should use whatever platform we have—mine just happens to be a love of hip-hop and a radio show—and say, "Here's an option for you. These are the benefits of doing things this way, the long-term benefits that maybe you just didn't know about."