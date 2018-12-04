Portland rapper Wynne has gone viral yet again—this time under false pretenses.
The Lake Oswego-born MC's freestyles have twice spread organically across Twitter. But last Friday, Twitter user @ecky_boy31 posted a video of the rapper, claiming she is Eminem's daughter, Hailie Jade Scott. The original tweet has since racked up over 20,000 retweets and nearly 3 million views.
The clip was excerpted from a video of Wynne at local hip-hop showcase Mic Check last year, conveniently editing out the part that displays her moniker in large white letters. The ploy might have been inspired by the fact that in the video, Wynne raps, "It's hailing in Portland/I guess I'm the daughter of Shady."
The video spread far enough to get picked up by national hip-hop blogs, and even required a debunking by Snopes.
Wynne replied in the thread that she had been misidentified, and fans stepped in to correctly identify her. Wynne did not immediately respond to WW's request for comment, but she has asked her followers to report the tweet misidentifying her to Twitter.
Even if the attention was sparked by Twitter bait, it's not exactly a bad time for Wynne to go viral again. This fall, she dropped "Buzzer"—her first official single and further proof that she has the skills to back a break out—with a music video that co-stars Damian Lillard.
You can watch the full video that includes Wynne's freestyle—along with Donte Thomas and Theory Hazit—below.
