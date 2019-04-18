Eric B. & Rakim

It's a blessing to be able to see living legends and rap loyalty in their heyday, but it's also a blessing to see them decades later, still filled with the impassioned energy with which they entered the business. Eric B. & Rakim definitely fall into the latter. Three years ago, the golden-age hip-hop duo reunited in an era that prioritizes streaming stats and physical appearance more than what hip-hop is about at its roots—realness. Eric B. & Rakim are one of the most influential DJ and MC teams of all time, and the fact that they can still get down to brass tacks with the mainstream is something to appreciate. CERVANTÉ POPE. Roseland Theater, 8 NW 6th Ave. 8 pm Thursday, April 18, $38.50. 21+.



Rasheed Jamal

It's nice how Portland's music scene lately has more actively provided space for artists of color. This all-local lineup at Holocene is a perfect intimate setting for artists like emotionally profound lyricist Rasheed Jamal and the open book of R&B pop Kingsley. Through their own beat-laid avenues, both artists express their own experiences, sentiments and vulnerabilities. Even though there'll be much to bop to at this show, there will be just as much to ponder. CERVANTÉ POPE. Holocene, 1001 SE Morrison St. 8:30 pm Thursday, April 18. $8-$10. 21+.



Mndsgn

Ringgo Ancheta, aka Mndsgn, was exposed to hip-hop after he left the electricity-free commune in New Jersey where he grew up and experienced the wider world in Philadelphia. That could explain why his sunny, gamer-influenced sound is almost alien. Frequent collaborator and fellow Klipmode collective member Devonwho is the soft rain to Mndsgn's sunshine, sprinkling trills over downtempo beats. Local supporters Omari Jazz and the High Kids leave the weather metaphor behind entirely and go straight to outer space. ANDREW JANKOWSKI. Holocene, 1001 SE Morrison St. 9 pm Friday, April 19. $15-$18. 21+.



Roy Ayers and Bobby Caldwell

If you've listened to Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar or A Tribe Called Quest, you've heard the funky, jazzy grooves of Roy Ayers. One of the most sampled artists in hip-hop history, Ayers is a vibraphone-playing composer and pioneer of acid jazz and jazz fusion whose reputation earned him the title "Godfather of Neo-Soul." Ayers recently released a reissue of his rare 1983 disco-tinged album, Silver Vibrations. At this show, he'll play with big-in-Japan smooth jazz crooner Bobby Caldwell, who has been sampled by Tupac and covered by Boyz II Men. MOLLY MACGILBERT. Roseland Theater, 8 NW 6th Ave. 8 pm Saturday, April 20. $35-$55. 21+.