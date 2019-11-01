It's hard to remember now, but back in the days before athletes could launch semi-legitimate, secondary rap careers, sports franchises were practically required to force their players to record their own, often cringe-inducing anthems. The Blazers recorded a few over the years, including early 2000s party-rap joint "Can I Get a Headband?" featuring Bonzi Wells and Damon Stoudamire, and the New Jack Swingin' "1,2,3 Go Rip City" from 1991.