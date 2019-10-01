Obviously, O'Neal's a lot less busy than Dame these days, but Lillard still had time to squeeze out a response this morning before practice. On "Reign Reign Go Away," Lillard dismantles Shaq's playing career with some hot takes of his own ("Kobe won you those rings"), disses his commercial endorsements ("Icy Hot poster boy"), acting career ("Space Jam not Blue Chips") and, of course, his free-throw shooting and turns one of O'Neal's lines against him: "Said yourself I'm a Tesla/No longer need Diesel gas." No reference to The General, unfortunately, but maybe he's saving that for Round 2.