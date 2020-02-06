The artist formerly known as the Last Artful, Dodgr has announced yet another career milestone: a record deal with Interscope.
That means the much anticipated album from the Portland-grown, L.A.-based rapper—now known simply as Dodgr—will be her first for a major label.
Along with Aminé, the Portland-grown, L.A.-based rapper—now known simply as Dodgr—is one of only a few MCs with Portland connections to ever sign with a major label. Travis "Chilly Tee" Knight's one release with MCA doesn't really count, since even Knight has disavowed his own rap career. Even Dame D.OL.L.A. releases through his own label.
Still, the news is not exactly surprising. Dodgr has already penned a hit for Anderson Paak's Grammy-winning Ventura, appeared on a Dr. Dre-produced track alongside Snoop Dogg and guested on Mark Ronson's new album alongside Alicia Keys.
Dodgr has also been teasing a new record on social media, which is due to arrive sometime this year. A title and exact release date have yet to be announced.
