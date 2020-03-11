The coronavirus has lead to the postponement of yet another Portland event—and this time, it's particularly devastating.
Due to the pandemic, Bikini Kill are rescheduling their two Crystal Ballroom shows, which would have taken place on March 22 and 23. New dates have not yet been announced.
The riot grrrl legends announced their decision on social media earlier today:
“We take the health and safety of our supporters, crew and opening bands very seriously, and given the situation in Seattle as well as the lack of information about the actual infection rate of the surrounding areas, it doesn’t make sense to us to go forward with any of the shows in the region.”
The trio announced their reunion tour in late 2019, ending a 22-year hiatus. Their two Portland shows sold out almost immediately.
The massive tour runs until October. For now, the band is only rescheduling shows in four cities: Olympia, Seattle, Victoria, B.C., and Portland.
Bikini Kill's Olympia shows were benefits for the Interfaith Emergency Overnight Shelter, which provides "shelter and services to homeless people in Olympia, an especially vulnerable population who will be among those hardest hit by the affects of this health crisis," writes the band. "Please consider making a donation to them."
Though Oregon has not yet issued a ban on large gatherings like Washington has, Portland's music industry is increasingly seeing the effects of the pandemic. Boise's Treefort Music Festival also announced today that it will be postponed until September.
