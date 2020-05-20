Rising local rapper and Best New Band finalist Bocha just made his Eyrst debut with two new swaggering anthems and a music video.
Directed by local legend Riley Brown, the video features the Rockwood native getting knocked out twice and dancing around a loading dock with a Sasquatch for a hypeman.
The visual is a dual music video for the booming "Freak" and the sunny "Sweeter the Juice," both of which are backed by simmering beats by producer Sxlxmxn. The singles mark Bocha's debut on esteemed Portland hip-hop label Eyrst, and further collaboration between the label and burgeoning hip-hop collective, music label and clothing line Produce Organics, which co-released the tracks.
Several of Eyrst and Produce signees were scheduled to play this year's Treefort Festival in Boise, Idaho, the Pacific Northwest's de facto music showcase that was originally scheduled to take place next month.
Bocha's next EP, I Like U, is due May 29.
