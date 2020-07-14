After initially postponing the festival until the fall, Boise's Treefort Music Festival has announced that it will not take place at all this year.
This year's iteration of the festival, which typically takes place in March, was first rescheduled for October. Now, it's been pushed back until September 2021.
"We're not confident that it will be safe to host large crowds in the fall," reads the announcement. "At the same time, we also recognize March is quickly approaching and don't feel like we could produce an event as big and dynamic as the iconic Treefort experience until Fall 2021."
The Boise, Idaho, festival has become the de facto showcase for the Pacific Northwest music scene. More than two dozen Portland bands were booked to play Treefort 2020, including the infamously elusive Chromatics.
Ticket holders can rollover, refund or donate their tickets. To help recover financial losses due to COVID-19, Treefort will be raising ticket prices once they're on sale again.
In 2022, Treefort plans to resume its regular schedule and hold the tenth iteration of the festival in March, just seven months after the ninth edition.
