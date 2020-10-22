View this post on Instagram

Last election cycle (nov. 2016) @amine invited us out to sing background for him during his 1st @fallontonight performance — Shit was epic & changed my life (thx AD💛) When I shook Jimmy’s hand that day I told him I’d be back 😈 and BICH we NEVER LIE!! All in due time 🙏🏾 TN ON FALLON w/ the SUPREME 🐐@blackthought & my loves @portugaltheman ✨