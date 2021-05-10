Born in Longview, Wash., Newman struggled with drug addiction throughout his life, and spent much of the ‘90s in San Francisco, where he experienced periods of houselessness. But he continued making music: After returning to Portland in the early 2000s and entering rehab, Newman formed blues-punk trio Boo Frog and released several albums as the Chris Newman Deluxe Combo, the last of which, 2020, was uploaded to Bandcamp in December. He was inducted into the Oregon Music Hall of Fame in 2009.