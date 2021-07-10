Lend Andre 3000 some sugar, Portland, he is your neighbor—temporarily, at least.
The actor and legendary OutKast rapper also known as Andre Benjamin was recently cast alongside Michelle Williams in the new Kelly Reichardt movie, Showing Up, which is currently filming in town. And if you’ve followed the man’s antics the last few years, then you know that means there’s a good chance of spotting him out and about somewhere, most likely while brandishing a flute.
Sure enough, last week, Instagram user Summer Hatfield posted about chatting with a masked man with a unique-looking double-flute hanging around an outdoor open mic in an unspecified park.
“I commented on how cool it looked and chatted with this super nice, chill dude for a minute before going to sit in the grass,” Hatfield wrote. “It wasn’t until after I’d sat that someone whispered to me ‘you know who that is right?’”
Based on the photo and other identifying evidence, it looks a hell of a lot like Three Stacks himself. According to the post, Benjamin did not perform himself, but he “hung out for the entire show and cheered for every person who performed.”
Of course, Mr. 3000 isn’t the only member of OutKast with an Oregon connection: Cross Patton, the son of his onetime partner Big Boi, attends the University of Oregon and plays wide receiver for the Ducks.
It’s not entirely clear how much longer Showing Up is going to be shooting in town, but given past precedent, it wouldn’t be surprising to hear of him randomly popping up elsewhere.
If you do spot him around town, though, please don’t actually lend him sugar or otherwise quote “Hey Ya” in any way—he probably won’t appreciate it.
Comments